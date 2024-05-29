How TD Insurance is helping those affected by the fires





Jesse Organ was taking a break from playing beach volleyball Sunday afternoon when he learned of a fire engulfing a community outside Halifax, NS It was the end of May 2023 and fires had begun to damage thousands of hectares of land in the province. Organ, who works as an operations analyst at TD Insurance, checked his phone and saw dozens of notifications alerting him that his help was needed. He looked up from his phone and saw smoke billowing across the horizon. As a volunteer firefighter, Organ was asked to come to his local fire station immediately. He left the beach and hurried to the station. By 5 p.m., Organ and his fellow firefighters were on their way to Tantallon, a community outside Halifax. It was all very bad, Organ said. Houses were burning, cars were exploding, and propane tanks were exploding. Firefighters helped people evacuate their homes while trying to protect any property that was still standing from further damage. The organ continued this exhausting work until about 3 o'clock in the morning on Monday morning. After a few hours of sleep, he returned to the fire station, then into the depths of the destruction. On Tuesday, after taking Monday off work to fight fires, Organ returned to the office. “I came to work and he gave me the go-ahead to take off for the rest of the week to worry about the fires versus worrying about my job,” Organ said. I was really grateful that the senior leadership supported me. Organ is one of many TD Insurance colleagues who has helped those affected by the wildfires in Canada, both as part of his role at TD Insurance and as a volunteer in his community. As wildfires threaten many communities, homes and businesses across Canada in 2024, TD Insurance remains committed to supporting customers who have lost their homes or been forced to evacuate due to dangerous conditions. TD Insurance is committed to providing customers with the support and assistance they need, whether they have questions about their insurance coverage or need to file a claim. TD Insurance Mobile Answering Unit One of the ways TD Insurance colleagues are helping customers affected by the wildfires is through the TD Insurance Mobile Response Unit, or MRU. The MRU is a portable TD Insurance outpost that is located in disaster-prone communities. TD Insurance customers can visit an MRU often located in shopping plazas, TD branch parking lots or other easily accessible spaces to speak with a TD Insurance Advisor about their insurance coverage or claim. Last summer, Abigail Thomas worked from an MRU as a field adjuster with TD Insurance, helping clients affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires with their insurance claims. Thomas, who lives in Alberta, flew to Halifax to be on the ground during the wildfire season, which ran from May to mid-June. While Thomas is used to settling in communities affected by disasters, such as floods or fires, last summer felt different.

She said the impact of the fires in Nova Scotia was profound and community members were deeply affected by the scale of the devastation. Last year, the province suffered the worst wildfires in its history, which destroyed more than 200 homes. according to the data published by the Government of Nova Scotia. Fires burned in Halifax communities such as Barrington Lake, Shelburne County and Tantallon. It was a very emotional, very stressful time in the lives of everyone affected by the fires, Thomas said. But one thing I will say about Nova Scotia is that whenever there is a disaster, you see the community is there for each other and helping each other. It was this sense of community that helped Tomas carry out her duties. Starting her days bright and early, Thomas and her TD Insurance colleagues often didn't finish visiting affected residents' homes, helping them with their insurance claims or answering any questions they had. at 9 or 10 p.m. It was exhausting work, but it was extremely fulfilling to be able to help people when they needed it most, Thomas said. Thomas believes community members really appreciated having TD Insurance colleagues on the ground so they could talk to them in person. After a disaster like a fire, it can be overwhelming to know what to do and how to get support, she said. When your mind is in a fog, you can be confused and stressed and wonder, is this damage covered? How about this? Thomas said. Being able to be there and support our customers couldn't erase all their stress, but I think it helped give them some relief. Organ also believes that it is vital to help others in times of need. As a volunteer firefighter, he has seen the importance of working together as a community. Living so close to areas affected by the fires of recent years made Organ realize that his home could easily have been affected. There is also a real sense of appreciation from the community for his help. We would get these letters from kids who would show up at the fire station with little drawings and sweet little messages saying, 'Thank you for saving my house, or Thank you for doing what you do,'” he said. . Even though everything was traumatic at Tantallon, there was so much praise from everyone in the community — and that's something that keeps you going. For some helpful bushfire advice from TD Insurance, please visit: https://www.tdinsurance.com/products-services/home-insurance/tips-advice/forest-fires SIDE LYING How TD is helping Canadians affected by the fires TD is also providing financial support to organizations that are trying to make a difference in communities that have been affected by wildfires across Canada. In May, TD announced a $250,000 donation to organizations focused on wildfire and disaster prevention across Canada, including in British Columbia, Alberta and Atlantic Canada. This announcement comes as warns the Government of Canada that Canadians could see another serious fire season this year due to climate conditions such as warmer, drier spring weather and droughts. “As the risk of wildfires continues to escalate, there is also an urgent need for proactive measures to support communities at risk,” said Alicia Rose, Associate Vice President, Social Impact, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD. “By providing support to groups like the First Nations Emergency Services Society of British Columbia and GlobalFire, we are focused on equipping communities with the tools they need to help stay safe and maintain access to everyday necessities when strike the fires.” In addition to support through donations and individual volunteer efforts, Bank operations are also equipped to assist community members in a variety of other ways as they deal with the impact of the wildfires, including the TD Helps program with measures such as mortgage deferrals and credit cards. .

