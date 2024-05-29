Fashion Museum appoints architects for new Grade II listed home





May 28, 2024 The Old Post Office at Bath (Anna Barclay) The reopening of the museums, expected in 2030, is hoped to strengthen Baths' emerging creative hub Architects have been selected to transform the Grade II listed old post office building in Baths into the new home for the Fashion Museum. The building is set to be transformed into a space that will house museum galleries alongside teaching spaces. Bath & North East Somerset Council, which runs the museum, has chosen 6a as the architects to take the project forward following an open competition. The new museum, due to reopen in 2030, is part of the council's plan to develop a creative hub in central Bath. The museum is hoped to increase access and dwell time as part of the Milsom Neighborhood Masterplan to reimagine Main Street. Last year the museum moved its collection to a temporary home at the headquarters of local glove manufacturer Dents in Warminster.



Sophie McKinlay, Project Manager for the Fashion Museum Bathroom, said she will work with 6a to create spaces that inspire our visitors, celebrate our incredible collection of historic clothing and welcome the community to engage with the transformative power of fashion . Tom Emerson, 6a Architects, added: The Fashion Museum's collection, like the architecture of Bath, is a tremendous source of inspiration and we are excited to work with the museum team to bring it to a wider audience.

