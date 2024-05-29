New $135 million initiative will support small island developing states to address drivers of environmental degradation





The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility launched a new $135 million Integrated Program of the Blue and Green Islands (BGI-IP) today during Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4). This initiative aims to highlight the crucial role of nature and expand nature-based solutions to combat environmental degradation in three key sectors: urban development, food production and tourism. Targeting 15 SIDS, the program seeks to drive positive change for nature. Managed by UNDP and funded by GEF and partners, this effort represents a new wave of support for SIDS as they embark on the Decade of Action from 2024 to 2034. BGI-IP will support 15 SIDS, selected through a competitive Expression of Interest process, representing all SIDS subregions: Caribbean; the peacemaker; and the Atlantic, Indian Ocean and South China Sea (AIS). BGI-IP will provide communities with the resources to scale up successful initiatives that solve challenges facing local people. The program will support sustainable agriculture and fisheries, promote nature-friendly tourism, reduce pollution and improve resilience to extreme weather events. In partnership with UNEP, FAO, World Bank, WWF-US, IUCN and UNCCD, among others, the initiative will provide an essential and essential means of support for sustainable economic diversification and job creation. “SIDS are on the front lines of climate change and nature loss as they face the harsh realities of rising sea levels, more unpredictable weather patterns and degraded ecosystems, yet their unique situation also means that they are advancing an extraordinary range of innovative and interrelated solutions,” said Achim Steiner, Administrator of UNDP. “With the invaluable support of the Global Environment Facility, the Blue and Green Islands Program will serve to scale up nature-based solutions in the food, tourism and urban sectors that help shift key sectors from nature-negative to nature-positive — improving the daily lives of people on small islands and helping to revive the health of our natural world.” Nowhere is the connection between a strong economy, a healthy environment and a healthy people more apparent than in SIDS. Given their unique vulnerabilities to biodiversity loss, plastic and litter pollution, as well as climate change and socio-economic shocks, SIDS are the best innovation incubators for sustainable development with many initiatives that can have substantial impact in planets and people, he said. Carlos Manuel Rodrguez, CEO and Chairman of GEF. The Blue and Green Islands Integrated Program is designed to respond to the need for actionable information on nature and ecosystems among decision makers and provide resources for impactful initiatives, while building connections across vast oceans to create greater results . Selected through the expression of interest process, 15 SIDS, out of a total of 39, are: Belize, Cabo Verde, Comoros, Cuba, Maldives, Mauritius, Micronesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Seychelles, Timor Leste. , Trinidad & Tobago and Vanuatu. BGI-IP is one of several related programs designed to move the needle toward system transformations consistent with national priorities. The GEF invests in Integrated Programs to tackle the drivers of environmental degradation and address multiple systemic threats simultaneously, such as those driven by cities, food systems, plastics and forest land use. GEF's support for a dedicated coordination platform provides technical support and national-level capacity for integrated solutions and leverages external funding opportunities for impactful results at multiple scales. In line with the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS) and the next Decade of Action, the BGI-IP will target key barriers and drivers of displacement to transform the way ecosystems are protected and sustainably managed in SIDS, by generate vital global environmental benefits over time. . About UNDP UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality and climate change. Working with our extensive network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations build integrated and sustainable solutions for people and planet. Learn more at undp.org or follow @UNDP. About the Global Environment Facility The Global Environment Facility (GEF) is a multilateral family of funds dedicated to tackling biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution, and supporting land and ocean health. Its funding enables developing countries to address complex challenges and work towards international environmental goals. The partnership includes 186 member governments, as well as civil society, indigenous peoples, women and youth, with a focus on integration and inclusiveness. Over the past three decades, the GEF has provided nearly $25 billion in financing and mobilized another $138 billion for priority country-led projects. The family of funds includes the Global Environment Trust Fund, the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF), the Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF), the Nagoya Protocol Implementation Fund (NPIF) and The Capacity Building Initiative for the Transparency Trust Fund (CBIT).

