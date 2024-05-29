Declaration to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers





29 May 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada Honorable Mlanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Honorable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence; the Honorable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs; and the Honorable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense, released the following statement today: For more than 75 years, United Nations peacekeepers have been deployed in countries as diverse as Cte d'Ivoire, El Salvador, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (now North Macedonia) and Timor Leste to act in the service of peace. Since 1948, more than 4,370 peacekeepers have died in service, including more than 120 Canadians. In his policy brief A New Agenda for Peace, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlines a path for multilateral peace and security operations to follow to address future crises effectively and build on the legacy of the fallen. This year's UN theme Adapt for the Future, Building Better Together highlights the continued importance of UN peacekeeping operations. Canada and its global partners are advancing the meaningful participation of women in UN peacekeeping efforts through the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations. This means ensuring that more women are represented in all ranks and functions in an environment that offers equality in terms of employment and professional culture. Canada strongly supports the implementation of the UN zero tolerance policy for the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, including specialized expertise, training and personnel. We also believe that peacekeeping operations have an important role to play in ending the recruitment of children into conflict. Around the world, children continue to be used by armed forces and armed groups as soldiers, cooks, porters and spies, and even for sexual exploitation. The Vancouver Principles for Peacekeeping and Preventing the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers are an important tool to combat this practice. They outline 17 commitments that empower states to take early, effective and coordinated action to prevent the recruitment and use of children in conflict. By filling critical training gaps in areas such as medical skills, countering improvised explosive devices, child protection, leadership and gender equality, Canada is increasing the capacity of peacekeeping missions to operate effectively in challenging environments. Our contributions in terms of high-quality specialized training personnel and funding are recognized and greatly appreciated by the UN and other partners. As we commemorate International UN Peacekeeper Day, we recognize the invaluable contribution of past and present Canadian peacekeepers, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and over 30 Canadian partner police agencies, as well as personnel civil. Their dedication has supported conflict-affected countries in their journeys to peace and stability.

