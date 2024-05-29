Events to commemorate the 80sth The anniversary of the D-Day landings is taking place in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) on Thursday 6 June.

The PKK area played a key role in the D-Day landings – the campaign to liberate Europe and defeat Nazi Germany, with Allied forces launching a combined sea, air and land assault on 6 June 1944.

In the months leading up to the landings, Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower and British Marshal Bernard Montgomery, Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces, met at The Carlton Hotel in Bournemouth to discuss strategic battle plans while visiting the stationed troops. nearby.

Christchurch was also significant in the war effort, with the United States Army Ninth Air Force establishing a base there in 1944.

In Poole, local companies were instrumental in supplying the boats and associated materials needed for the D-Day war effort, and the town was the third largest departure point for the Normandy landings with thousands of troops sailing from the port, bound for Normandy beaches on June 5, 1944.

Bournemouth and Poole Charter Trustees are working with BCP Council to honor local efforts with events on Thursday 6 June in Bournemouth and Poole, while a further event will be held in Bournemouth on Saturday 8 June to mark the momentous occasion .

Cllr Andy Martin, Portfolio Holder for Customer, Communications and Culture, PKK Council said:

“This year marks 80 years since the D-Day landings took place and it is important that we remember the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom.

“This moment in history paved the way for the Allied Forces to advance and liberate Europe, and we will forever be in their debt.

“I encourage everyone to come and take part in our local events – or watch the national D-Day commemorations at home and reflect on the lasting legacy left by this event and on our local towns, which show the ultimate strength of the human soul. in the face of adversity.”

Christchurch City Council is planning an event at Christchurch Quay on the evening of June 6.

Bournemouth

Thursday June 6, 2024:

11 am – Laying a wreath at the War Memorial

9 pm – Tribute from Bournemouth's new Mayor, Cllr George Farquhar, at Beacon Lighting

21.15 – Lighting the Lantern at the Jon Egging Memorial

Saturday, June 8

3 – 8 pm – Vintage fun at the bandstand in the Lower Gardens

5.30 – 18.00 – Procession from Westcliff Gardens to the band stand

6.15 – 18.25 – Speech by Cllr George Farquhar, Mayor of Bournemouth and Chaplain

Bournemouth

Thursday June 6

10.15 – 11.15 – Royal British Legion event featuring the new Mayor of Poole, Cllr Pete Miles. Events including the laying of a wreath on the Dolphin Quay Plaque

5.30 – 20.30 – Vintage entertainment and poetry readings by local schoolchildren on a stage opposite the Poole Arms. Vintage Military Vehicles (TBC)

5-7 pm – St James's Church offers a place for reflection and shows a video detailing Poole's involvement with D-Day

8.30 – 21.15 – A flotilla of local professional boats led by Poole Harbor Commissioners – please view this from Poole Quay and not other vessels on the water

21:00 – Sea Cadets march from Baiter Park to the lighting of the Beacon arriving at 9pm

21.15– Beacon Lighting by the stage opposite the Poole Arms

NB: 10:00 – 23:30 Road closure in Kalata

Christchurch

Thursday June 6

6 – 10 pm – Event by Christchurch City Council with live music, local food, funfair rides, face painting and a 'history centre' curated by local historians.

6 in the afternoon – Town Crier Declaration by the King

6.30 in the afternoon – Church bells 'Toll for peace'

21.15 – Scouts light the Jubilee Lantern