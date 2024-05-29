International
80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations
Events to commemorate the 80sth The anniversary of the D-Day landings is taking place in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) on Thursday 6 June.
The PKK area played a key role in the D-Day landings – the campaign to liberate Europe and defeat Nazi Germany, with Allied forces launching a combined sea, air and land assault on 6 June 1944.
In the months leading up to the landings, Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower and British Marshal Bernard Montgomery, Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces, met at The Carlton Hotel in Bournemouth to discuss strategic battle plans while visiting the stationed troops. nearby.
Christchurch was also significant in the war effort, with the United States Army Ninth Air Force establishing a base there in 1944.
In Poole, local companies were instrumental in supplying the boats and associated materials needed for the D-Day war effort, and the town was the third largest departure point for the Normandy landings with thousands of troops sailing from the port, bound for Normandy beaches on June 5, 1944.
Bournemouth and Poole Charter Trustees are working with BCP Council to honor local efforts with events on Thursday 6 June in Bournemouth and Poole, while a further event will be held in Bournemouth on Saturday 8 June to mark the momentous occasion .
Cllr Andy Martin, Portfolio Holder for Customer, Communications and Culture, PKK Council said:
“This year marks 80 years since the D-Day landings took place and it is important that we remember the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom.
“This moment in history paved the way for the Allied Forces to advance and liberate Europe, and we will forever be in their debt.
“I encourage everyone to come and take part in our local events – or watch the national D-Day commemorations at home and reflect on the lasting legacy left by this event and on our local towns, which show the ultimate strength of the human soul. in the face of adversity.”
Christchurch City Council is planning an event at Christchurch Quay on the evening of June 6.
Bournemouth
Thursday June 6, 2024:
11 am – Laying a wreath at the War Memorial
9 pm – Tribute from Bournemouth's new Mayor, Cllr George Farquhar, at Beacon Lighting
21.15 – Lighting the Lantern at the Jon Egging Memorial
Saturday, June 8
3 – 8 pm – Vintage fun at the bandstand in the Lower Gardens
5.30 – 18.00 – Procession from Westcliff Gardens to the band stand
6.15 – 18.25 – Speech by Cllr George Farquhar, Mayor of Bournemouth and Chaplain
Bournemouth
Thursday June 6
10.15 – 11.15 – Royal British Legion event featuring the new Mayor of Poole, Cllr Pete Miles. Events including the laying of a wreath on the Dolphin Quay Plaque
5.30 – 20.30 – Vintage entertainment and poetry readings by local schoolchildren on a stage opposite the Poole Arms. Vintage Military Vehicles (TBC)
5-7 pm – St James's Church offers a place for reflection and shows a video detailing Poole's involvement with D-Day
8.30 – 21.15 – A flotilla of local professional boats led by Poole Harbor Commissioners – please view this from Poole Quay and not other vessels on the water
21:00 – Sea Cadets march from Baiter Park to the lighting of the Beacon arriving at 9pm
21.15– Beacon Lighting by the stage opposite the Poole Arms
NB: 10:00 – 23:30 Road closure in Kalata
Christchurch
Thursday June 6
6 – 10 pm – Event by Christchurch City Council with live music, local food, funfair rides, face painting and a 'history centre' curated by local historians.
6 in the afternoon – Town Crier Declaration by the King
6.30 in the afternoon – Church bells 'Toll for peace'
21.15 – Scouts light the Jubilee Lantern
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bcpcouncil.gov.uk/news-hub/news-articles/80th-anniversary-of-d-day-commemorations
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kareena Kapoor epitomizes old Hollywood glamor in a shimmering off-the-shoulder dress at a Bvlgari event. See photos | Bollywood
- New accesso mobile app enhances visitor exploration
- 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations
- Ty Cobb predicts guilty verdict in Trump money trial. Here's why
- Advances in menstrual science—at last
- Residents of the UAE feel mild tremors as a result of two minor earthquakes that struck the Sea of Oman
- China pained by situation in Gaza, President Xi Jinping tells Egyptian leader Sissi
- Jury deliberations begin in Donald Trump criminal trial
- Waiting For Prabowo Subianto's Cheap Education Promise To Come True
- John Swinney urges British government to recognize Palestinian state
- Israel used US-made bombs in strike that killed dozens in Rafah
- Hollywood makeup artist allegedly stabbed more than 20 times by ex-boyfriend