Labor pledges to hit the NHS's 18-week waiting target within five years





Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “This is more copy and paste politics from Labour, who have no plan. The NHS is facing unprecedented challenges which it can only overcome if supported by a strong economy.” “That's why the Conservatives have a clear plan and will take bold action to strengthen the economy and continue to deliver the technology and innovation the NHS needs to continue to cut waiting lists.” She noted that in Labour-run Wales, waiting lists had also grown. Its waiting time target was last hit in 2010. Mr Sunak has also said that more patients could have been treated if the long-running strike action had not taken place in the NHS. He cited NHS England research published in March which suggested that around 430,000 more patients could have been treated if there had been no strikes. Lib Dem health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “The Conservatives have run the NHS into the ground. “The Liberal Democrats are putting the NHS and social care front and center in our campaign by ensuring hospitals get the repairs they need, people have the legal right to see a GP within seven days and can get a appointment with the dentist when they need it. “ Sarah Woolnough, from the King's Fund health think tank, said: “Clearing the backlog within five years would take real effort and focus and could mean that other ambitions in health and care will be more slow to come to fruition”. She said that while offering weekend and evening appointments was a good idea and had already worked in some areas, its growth would rely on having enough NHS staff to take on the extra shifts. “This is not a given when so many report high levels of stress and burnout,” she added.

