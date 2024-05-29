Iran prompts increase in global executions in 2023





AFP The increase in executions in Iran has sparked protests around the world The number of executions recorded globally in 2023 was the highest for eight years, as some Middle Eastern states significantly increased their use of the death penalty, Amnesty International said. A total of 1,153 people are known to have been sentenced to death in 16 countries, more than 30% more than in 2022, the group said in its annual report. Iran alone carried out 74% of those executions, increasing its use of the death penalty for drug offences, while Saudi Arabia accounted for 15%. The figures exclude China, which is thought to execute thousands of people each year. “Due to state secrecy, Amnesty's data does not include thousands of people believed to have been executed in China, which remains the world's leading executioner,” the organization said. “Similarly, Amnesty was unable to provide figures for North Korea and Vietnam, countries believed to resort to executions widely.” The total was the highest annual figure recorded by Amnesty since 2015, when 1,634 people were known to have been executed. Amnesty says Iran executed at least 853 people last year – up from 576 in 2022 and 314 in 2021. More than half of 2023's executions were for drug-related offences. Despite a rise in executions around the world, the number of countries executing people was the lowest it has ever been, Amnesty said. No executions were recorded in Belarus, Japan, Myanmar or South Sudan, all of which carried out death sentences in 2022. The large increase in recorded executions was mainly for Iran,” said Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard. “Iranian authorities showed complete disregard for human life and increased executions for drug-related offenses, further highlighting the discriminatory impact of the death penalty on Iran's most marginalized and impoverished communities.” In contrast, Pakistan abolished its death penalty for drug offenses last year, while the mandatory death penalty was abolished in Malaysia. Elsewhere in Asia, Sri Lankan authorities confirmed that the president had no intention of signing the execution orders, allaying concerns that he could resume killing people. Amnesty also highlighted figures for the US, the only developed Western country where the death penalty is still on the statute book. Executions in the US last year rose to 24 from 18 in 2022. Bills to carry out executions by firing squad were introduced in Idaho and Tennessee, while the Montana state assembly considered a measure to expand the range of substances used in lethal injections . In South Carolina, a new law was signed to conceal the identity of people or entities involved in preparing or carrying out executions. And earlier this year, the state of Alabama performed his first run using nitrogen gas – a method described by Ms. Amnesty's Callamard as “cruel” and “unproven”. “President Biden must stop delaying his promise to abolish the federal death penalty,” she added.

