Long Island officials address Cricket World Cup threat, say it will be 'safest place to be on June 9'
MINEOLA, NY – The 2024 Cricket World Cup is coming to Long Island this weekend, and Nassau County officials say they are prepared to keep the stadium and surrounding area safe.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder talked about their security plans on Wednesday.
“Every day, Nassau County, as well as other communities and cities and counties and towns across the United States, receive all kinds of threats. We take every threat seriously,” Blakeman said. “To that end, we've taken many, many precautions. In addition to making sure that the stadium and surrounding Eisenhower Park are secure, the parking areas are secure, the observation areas are secure, we're also adding 100 additional police officers to the Staff our normal for the rest of the county, just as a precaution.”
The police commissioner went into detail about a threat calling for a lone wolf to target the India vs Pakistan match on June 9.
“When you have a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is believable. We're going to look into every little detail when it comes to the safety and security of the residents here in Nassau County,” Ryder said. “I can guarantee you that this is the biggest security we've ever had to do in the history of this county, and I can also guarantee you that the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium.”
“There are threats every day, but during this process of hosting such an important international event, we have taken what I would say are superior measures to ensure that we are on top of any potential situation that may occur.” , Blakeman added. . “If I wasn't sure that we were safe, secure and that our healthcare measures were in place, I wouldn't be doing this.”
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also issued a statement about security Wednesday, which read, in part, “While there is no credible threat to public safety at this time, we continue to monitor the situation closely.”
“Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring that the Cricket World Cup is a safe and enjoyable experience,” her statement added.
Cricket World Cup 2024 security plan
Ryder said the department has been preparing for the event for the past six months.
He described the following security protocols:
- Eisenhower Park will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Police will reopen the area after fans leave for the day.
- Spectators will have to pass through metal detectors to enter the stadium grounds.
- No bags or drones allowed inside or above.
- Parking at Eisenhower Park will be limited to VIP ticket holders. Other spectators should park near the Nassau Coliseum, about a half mile away. Trip drop-off and pick-up locations will also be determined.
Ryder said police will have a large presence on the ground and in the air, coordinating with federal, state and local partners, as well as transit police.
“This will be one of the tightest securities that Nassau County has ever seen. You will not enter this place without proper credentialing, ticketing or parking access that you have. Otherwise, you will be turned away,” he said .
Officials plan to share more details about road closures and transportation options Thursday.
The 2024 Cricket World Cup warm-up matches begin
This is the first time that the ICC Men's Cricket World T20 matches will be played in the United States. Eight will be held in Newly unveiled Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.
“I am extremely confident that this will be a very exciting and fun time here in Nassau County,” Blakeman said. “It's a chance for us to showcase everything we have to offer here in Nassau County — from our shopping, to our great restaurants, to our hotels, to our beaches, our parks, our cultural institutions, all of our museums . This is an opportunity for us to shine and I'm very, very confident that this will be a very, very successful and safe event.”
The warm-up matches began over the weekend, and the first will be played in Nassau on Saturday, when Bangladesh take on India at 10.30am.
The first regular match in Nassau is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 am between South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Nassau Stadium Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule
Eight of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The biggest match is scheduled to be India vs Pakistan on June 9.
- June 3: Sri Lanka vs South Africa
- June 5: India v Ireland
- June 7: Canada vs. Ireland
- June 8: Netherlands v South Africa
- June 9: India vs Pakistan
- June 10: South Africa vs Bangladesh
- June 11: Pakistan vs Canada
- June 12: USA vs. INDIA
LOOK Full schedule for ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 here
|
