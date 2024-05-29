Increase in executions recorded in Iran leads to highest number of executions recorded since 2015

In sub-Saharan Africa, recorded executions more than tripled and recorded death sentences increased by 66%

Somalia was the only country known to have carried out executions in the region

Recorded executions rose to their highest number in almost a decade in 2023 with a sharp rise across the Middle East and in Somalia, where executions rose more than sixfold, Amnesty International said today as released its annual report on the global use of denim with death

Globally, a total of 1,153 known executions took place in 2023, not including the thousands believed to have been carried out in China, marking an increase of more than 30% from 2022. It was the highest figure recorded by Amnesty International since 2015, when it was known that 1634 people had been executed. Despite this increase, the number of countries carrying out executions reached the lowest figure recorded by Amnesty International.

In 2023, the sub-Saharan African region experienced a setback following the progress made against the death penalty in the previous year. There was an increase in recorded executions and death sentences in the region in 2023, and no country has abolished the death penalty since 2022.

Executions recorded in sub-Saharan Africa tripled from 11 in 2022 to 38 in 2023, although all were recorded in a single country, Somalia. Despite a reduction in execution sites from two in 2022 to one in 2023, the 38 executions recorded were the highest total recorded in the region since 2015, while recorded death sentences increased significantly by 66%, from 298 in 2022 to 494 in 2023, Tigere said. Chagutah Amnesty Internationals Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

The five countries with the highest number of executions in 2023 were China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and the US. Excluding China, Iran alone accounted for 74% of all recorded executions while Saudi Arabia accounted for 15%. The United States has also carried out an increased number of executions in 2023.

There was a 20% increase in the number of recognized death sentences handed down globally in 2023, bringing the total to 2,428.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Amnesty International recorded death sentences in 14 countries, two fewer than the previous year. Compared to 2022, there were increases in death sentences recorded in the following countries: Cameroon (0 to 1); Ethiopia (2 to 3); Ghana (7 to 10); Kenya (79 to 131); Mali (8 to 13); Nigeria (4 to 8); Nigeria (77 to 246); Somalia (10 to 31); and Zimbabwe (0 to 3).

The death penalty is irreversible and a grave violation of human rights. Somalia and the few remaining countries in Africa that still retain the death penalty should heed the progressive regional trend and abolish the penalty once and for all, Tigere Chagutah said.

At the end of 2023, bills to abolish this cruel punishment were pending in the parliaments of Kenya, Liberia and Zimbabwe, giving renewed hope that it is only a matter of time before the world completely rids itself of the death penalty.

State secret

Because of state secrecy, Amnesty's numbers do not include the thousands of people believed to have been executed in China, which remains the world's leading executioner. Similarly, the organization was unable to provide figures for North Korea and Vietnam, countries believed to resort to executions widely.

However, the limited number of official reports that emerged from these countries sent clear messages to the public that crime or dissent would be punishable by death, indicating that the death penalty continued to be a tool in the state's arsenal to maintain control and suppressed dissent. .

In China, reports in state media were used to remind people that crimes such as drug trafficking and bribery would be severely punished and result in execution, while North Korea published a new law that included the death penalty as a penalty possible for those who did not use native. Korean language. Meanwhile, the military authorities in Myanmar continued to impose death sentences in military-controlled courts, in secret and grossly unfair proceedings.

Despite the setbacks, progress continued

Despite the actions of some, progress continued. To date, 112 countries have abolished it completely and 144 in total have abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

Executions were recorded in 16 countries, the lowest number recorded by Amnesty International. No executions were recorded in Belarus, Japan, Myanmar and South Sudan, all of which carried out executions in 2022.

In Asia, Pakistan abolished the death penalty for drug-related offences, while the mandatory death penalty was abolished in Malaysia. Sri Lankan authorities confirmed that the President had no intention of signing the execution orders, allaying concerns about a resumption of executions.

The death penalty will come under scrutiny again at the UN General Assembly this year. Amnesty International calls on all governments to rally behind the UN's call to end the use of the death penalty in a vital show of commitment to human rights, Tigere Chagutah said.