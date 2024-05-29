Global executions hit highest level since 2015: Amnesty International – JURIST





Global executions reached their highest level since 2015, with serious growth mainly in the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa. Amnesty International it says in it 2023 Annual Report on the global use of the death penalty on Wednesday 1,153 executions were recorded in 2023 globally, marking an increase of more than 30 percent from 2022. In countries such as Iran, the death penalty was imposed for drug-related offenses, with authorities violating international restrictions for the use of the death penalty. The report emphasized that the use of the death penalty for such crimes, which violates international standards of human rights law, particularly affects Iran's most vulnerable communities. Recorded executions in sub-Saharan Africa increased by 66 percent from 11 in 2022 to 38 in 2023, with executions recorded mainly in Somalia. This followed a decline in 2022, when countries such as Sierra Leone, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia abolished the death penalty for various degrees of crime. No other country in the region has abolished the death penalty since 2022. Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, directed that “executions recorded in sub-Saharan Africa tripled from 11 in 2022 to 38 in 2023, although all were recorded in Somalia”. She added that: Despite a reduction in execution sites from two in 2022 to one in 2023, the 38 executions recorded were the highest total recorded in the region since 2015, while recorded death sentences increased significantly by 66%, from 298 in 2022 to 494 in 2023. Amnesty International recorded the highest number of executions in 2023 in countries including China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and the US. Excluding China, where the use of the death penalty remained shrouded in state secrecy, Iran alone accounted for 74 percent of all recorded executions and Saudi Arabia accounted for 15 percent. The US, the only country in the Americas to carry out executions for 14 consecutive years, also carried out an increased number of executions in 2023. The organization also reported North Korea and Vietnam as countries using executions significantlybut was unable to include the number of runs. The report claimed that the death penalty was used in ways that contravened international law, as many death sentences were “known to have been imposed following procedures that did not meet international fair trial standards”. He added that the sentence was used for “crimes not involving intentional murder” and could not meet the “threshold of the most serious crimes”. Despite the increase in the number of executions recorded last year, 112 countries around the world are now fully abolished and 144 in total have abolished the death penalty in law or practice. “The death penalty will be under consideration again at the UN General Assembly this year. “Amnesty International calls on all governments to rally behind the UN's call to end the use of the death penalty in a vital show of commitment to human rights,” said Chagutah.

