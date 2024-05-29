Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly Daily Update: 29 May 2024

The first resolution on social participation for primary health care is approved



Member States have agreed on a resolution on social participation in national health planning and implementation, which paves the way for people, communities and civil society to have a stronger voice in influencing decisions affecting health and well-being. theirs.

The resolution aims to address health disparities and the erosion of trust in health systems, which is essential in the face of unprecedented challenges facing the world, such as climate change, conflict and pandemic threats.

Growing evidence shows the transformative potential of social participation to foster trust in health systems, advance equity, and align health care with people's lived experiences. Two-way dialogues between government and the people they serve can lead to health policies, strategies and services that are more responsive to people's needs, especially those in vulnerable and marginalized situations.

The new resolution recognizes this potential. Its implementation will include regular and sustainable national participatory mechanisms, such as dialogues or consultations, and policies that reflect the recommendations generated by these participatory processes.

WHO will continue to work with Member States in implementing this resolution by developing technical guidelines and operational tools; providing support for capacity building; and documenting and facilitating the exchange of country experiences. WHO is also tasked with reporting progress to the Health Assembly in 2026, 2028 and 2030.

A new strategy will be developed for emergency, critical and operative care



Today, delegates requested the Director-General's support to develop a global strategy and action plan for integrated emergency, critical and operational (ECO) care and services for the period 2026–2035.

Amid simultaneous human and natural disasters, national health services are under increasing pressure to provide effective ECO care. Such services address people's health needs across the lifespan, including infections and injuries, complications during pregnancy and childbirth, and heart attacks and strokes.

ECO services are fundamental to emergency preparedness and response. Delegates noted that COVID-19 had revealed significant gaps in ECO care delivery globally. In 2023, WHO responded to an estimated 65 health emergencies worldwide, up from 40 in 2013.

This decision will provide a tangible map for Member States to review and develop policies to enable universal access to ECO care for all people in need by 2035. The strategy will facilitate the implementation of the WHA Resolution 76.2 on integrated emergency, critical and operational care for universal health coverage and protection from health emergencies, which was adopted in 2023.

The WHO Secretariat will present a new draft strategy to the Health Assembly in 2026.

Countries agree to integrate mental health and psychosocial support into emergency response

The Health Assembly adopted a resolution to strengthen mental health and psychosocial support in all phases of emergencies, including conflicts, natural disasters and humanitarian crises. Almost all people affected by emergencies will experience psychological distress, with 1 in 5 likely to experience a mental health condition.

The new resolution calls for integrated and quality mental health services accessible to all, especially in fragile and conflict-affected areas. It calls on member states to implement the WHO's Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013–2030, including mental health and psychosocial support in emergency preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

The resolution underscores the need for long-term investment in community-based services and interdisciplinary coordination to improve access to care. It also highlights the mental health needs of humanitarian workers, who are often exposed to severe stress.

WHO is tasked with providing technical support, facilitating inter-agency coordination, enhancing capacity building and ensuring the integration of mental health and psychosocial support into emergency preparedness and response.

Progress will be tracked with annual reports to the Health Assembly from 2025 to 2031, ensuring accountability and sustained attention to issues related to mental health in emergencies.

Global partners celebrate 50 years of immunization progress



On 28 May, WHA 77 delegates and partners attended a special high-level event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI). Opening the event, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said: “Thanks to immunization, today's children are 40% more likely to see their next birthday than children 50 years ago. This progress is the result of partnerships, leaders, scientists, civil society, communities and families working together to fulfill the dream of immunization for all.”

The event presented generations of immunization leaders: SH.T. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health, Indonesia; Dr Tore Godal, Former Advisor to the Prime Minister, Norway and founding CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Dr. Umit Kartoglu, President & CEO, Extensio et Progressio; Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO, GAVI, Vaccine Alliance; and Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director, among many others.

HE Khumbize Chiponda, Minister of Health, Malawi, shared how vaccines made a life-changing difference to her family 5 decades ago, after three of her older siblings did not survive due to childhood illnesses.

The commemoration celebrated the estimated minimum of 154 million lives saved through EPI over the past 50 years and called for renewed political and financial commitment to prioritize, invest in and strengthen essential immunization programs worldwide, particularly to achieve the 'zero dose' children who lost their lives. vaccinations.

The event also looked forward, with speakers highlighting their vision and ambition for the next 50 years of immunization and innovation. Speakers paid tribute to John Lloyd, who was the architect of the vaccine cold chain and an unsung hero in global health, and thanked the community and frontline health workers for their commitment to immunization for all.

Leaders emphasize health as a vital investment in the economy



In a strategic round table, delegates from member states, partners and experts from the health and financial sectors present bold new ideas and initiatives, positioning health as a shared responsibility and investment of all sectors and as a central objective of economies.

Progress towards universal health coverage (UHC) has been hampered by insufficient public funding to fund national health plans. Governments, investment banks and other actors are now initiating innovative solutions, not only to bridge short-term gaps, but also to ensure sustainability in health financing.

Thomas Östros, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, said a Health Impact Investment Platform has been created to enable multilateral development banks to coordinate an approach to catalytically invest in primary health care in low-income countries. and medium.

Professor Mariana Mazzucato, Chair of the WHO Council on Health Economics for All, reiterated that conditions affecting health and well-being are influenced by economic and social factors. Dr Akmaral Alnazarova, Minister of Health, Kazakhstan, said that an international coalition for QSUT is planned, emphasizing the need to reorient health systems towards a fully funded primary health care approach to achieve QSUT.

Dr Githinji Gitahi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Amref Health Africa, emphasized that steps are being taken to better align health systems funding from global health initiatives, such as GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance and the Global Fund, with national priorities, advancing goals. of the 'Lusaka agenda'.

Japan's Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer, Dr Masami Sakoi, announced that the Japanese government will work with WHO and the World Bank to establish a new UHC Knowledge Center in Tokyo in 2025 to help countries strengthen coordination between health and finance sectors.

