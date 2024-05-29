Executions reach highest number in almost a decade





For 15th consecutive year, US remained the only country in the region that carried out executions . The number of executions carried out in the US has increased by 33%, rising from 18 in 2022 until 24 in the year 2023. Florida carried out its first executions (6) and US federal authorities imposed their first death penalty since 2019. for seventh consecutive year, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and the US were the only countries in the region to introduce new death sentences. Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific continued to be the region with the highest number of executions in the world. In Asia-Pacific, six countries (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, North Korea, Singapore AND Vietnam) are known to have executed in 2023, a decrease of eight in the year 2022. No executions were recorded on Japan AND Myanmarcountries that executed people in 2022. A total of 948 new death sentences were imposed in the region, based on available information, a 10% an increase from 2022, when at least 861 people were known to have been sentenced to death. Malaysia abolished the mandatory death penalty for all crimes and reduced the scope of this penalty; Pakistan abolished the death penalty for drug-related offences; and the Sri Lankan authorities affirmed their intention not to carry out executions. Europe and Central Asia Belarus remained the only country in Europe that used the death penalty A person until death in 2023. Russia and Tajikistan continued to observe moratoriums on executions. Middle East and North Africa The number of executions recorded in the Middle East and North Africa region increased by 30%, rising from 825 in 2022 until 1073 in the year 2023. Recorded death sentences also increased, from 827 in 2022 until 950 in the year 2023. Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq were in the lead THREE the executing countries of the region in 2023. They constituted 97% of all executions recorded in the region: Iran (80%), Saudi Arabia (16%) and Iraq (1%), In total eight countries performing executions in the region in 2023, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Palestine (State of), Saudi Arabia, Syria and Yemen. Sub-Saharan Africa Executions recorded in the region have more than tripled from 11 in 2022 until 38 in the year 2023. Everything 38 executions took place in A the country of Somalia. Death sentences were recorded in 14 countries in 2023, compared to 16 in the year 2022. Recorded death sentences increased sharply by 66%, from 298 in 2022 to 494 in 2023. Four countries (Kenya, Liberia, Zimbabwe and Ghana) took positive legislative steps towards abolishing the death penalty. *When global and regional totals are calculated, + is counted as two.

