International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission meets in Strasbourg – Episcopal News Service

International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission meets in Strasbourg
The International Anglican-Catholic Commission meets in Strasbourg
[Anglican Communion News Service]of International Anglican Roman Catholic Commission (ARCIC III) held its annual plenary meeting at the Center Culturel Saint-Thomas in Strasbourg, France, May 11-18. She continued to work in the second part of her term, examining how the church discerns just local, regional, and universal ethical teachings.
Drafting of the Agreed Statement for this phase of the commissions' work has continued during the 2023 plenary meeting of the commissions in Cyprus and aims to be finalized by 2025. When published, the Agreed Statement will complement the document published by ARCIC III in 2017. Walking the Road together: Learning to be the Church. Local, Regional and Universal.
In its communiqué, issued at the end of the meeting, the commission stated that it has adopted an approach of receptive ecumenical learning, where each dialogue partner seeks to identify elements of church life found in the other tradition, which can be gifts for growth and their traditions. Therefore, much of the work of the commissions in Strasbourg was devoted to reflecting on the moral difference in our two traditions and on what they can learn from each other's practices.
He went on to state that this was the first time in its work that ARCIC III had chosen to include two case studies as part of its reflection, one where Catholics and Anglicans reached broadly the same teaching and one where they did not. These case studies, on slavery and contraception, illustrate doctrinal and structural similarities and differences between the two communities and also serve to highlight unresolved issues.
He also stated, The Commission devoted much time to reflecting on what each of our traditions can learn, both from its own experiences and those of other traditions, to inform current and future ethical reasoning and discernment. This reflection was enriched by opportunities for joint reflection on Scripture and by the practice of Conversation in the Spirit, which has been a significant dimension of the current synodal process in the Catholic Church.
The Anglican Office of Communion supports several ecumenical theological dialogues and there are currently two commissions for Anglican-Roman Catholic cooperation ARCIC and the International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission for Unity and Mission (IARCUM). ARCIC was established by Archbishop of Canterbury Michael Ramsey and Pope Paul VI in 1967. Its terms of reference were established by the Malta Report the following year and it has worked in two phases 1970-1981 and 1983-2005.
Read the full ARCIC press releasehere.
