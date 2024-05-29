The Business Manifesto outlines the 5-point action plan

A five-point plan for immediate action by the new government is at the heart of the British Chambers of Commerce's Election Manifesto published today.

The BCC would like to see:

An Industrial Strategy with green innovation at its heart.

Better skills planning, bringing together businesses and training providers.

Reform business norms to encourage growth and investment.

Improving relations with the European Union to reduce costs for business.

A government appointed an AI champion for SMEs to lead the use of the new technology.

The five-point plan is part of the VNV manifesto for the future of the economy. The manifesto incorporates the biggest ideas from a series of wide-ranging policy papers published this year, focusing on the key economic challenges identified by the BCC. The challenges are: Green Innovation, People and Work, Local Economies of the Future, Global Britain and the Digital Revolution.

The Manifesto was put together after extensive consultations with the network of Chambers, the Business Council of VNVs, external actors and academics.

Read the full manifesto here

Baroness Martha Lane Fox, President of the BCC said:

In the frenzy of the election campaign, it is essential that all politicians focus on the strength of British business.

As I travel across the UK meeting chambers and their businesses, I hear amazing stories of people determined to grow their businesses and make a difference to our incredible country. But every now and then businesses tell me they want to see a long-term vision for the economy.

Our manifesto presents practical ideas for how politicians can help companies successfully navigate the challenges and opportunities facing our economy. It is a blueprint for increased productivity and a path to higher growth.

Whichever party is in power after July 4th the immediate focus must be on implementing our five-point plan for the business. The stakes for business from the incoming government could not be higher.

Shevaun Haviland, CEO of BCC said:

The General Election is an important time for our country, our economy and our businesses.

The companies we represent are drivers of economic growth and employers of millions. They need to know that the politicians have their backs. After the votes are counted, we want the government to know how to help business. Our five-point plan is clear.

As companies play their part in the UK's net journey, we desperately need an industrial strategy with green innovation at its heart.

Firms keep telling us they can't get the skills they need. We need better strategic planning for skills that help business and training providers work together.

In local communities, firms are demanding a fairer system of business rates. Over a quarter (26%) of companies told us earlier this year that they had changed plans to upgrade or open facilities because of the system.

The EU is the UK's biggest market, so we urgently need to have a better trading relationship with our nearest neighbour. It is not about rewriting the referendum result, but about cutting red tape and promoting trade.

The world of AI has great potential to increase economic productivity. But it is important that SMEs are not left behind, or vulnerable, as new technology accelerates. An AI champion appointed by the government will help lead a drive in AI adoption by SMEs.

We believe our 5-point plan creates an immediate pathway for a new government, of any party, to help businesses succeed. When the business succeeds, the country succeeds.