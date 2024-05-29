Local businesses warned after shops sell knives to minors

Two stores are under investigation after selling knives to a 14-year-old volunteer minor.



Earlier this month a minor sales exercise was carried out by Stoke-on-Trent City Council's trading standards team as part of Operation Sceptre, a campaign which aims to educate young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife and promote responsible sales by knife retailers.

Four premises were tested across the city with two premises, both in Burslem selling a kitchen knife to volunteers.

Before the exercise took place, premises were given advice on the systems they needed to have in place to prevent underage sales.

It comes after a business was recently fined £8,500 by North Staffordshire Magistrates' Court for selling an ax to a minor volunteer during a similar exercise in August last year.

A spokesman for Stoke-on-Trent City Council said: “We are disappointed that two businesses did not have appropriate systems in place, despite previous advice. We are committed to working closely with local businesses to ensure compliance with all laws and applicable regulations and to take appropriate enforcement actions to protect our communities.

“We urge all businesses to remain diligent in their efforts to verify the age of customers, particularly when selling age-restricted items. Together, we can create a safer environment for our new residents and communities.”

To report premises selling age-restricted products such as knives, heat, tobacco or alcohol, contact our Trading Standards team on 0808 223 1133, visit www.adviceguide.org.uk or call our Counterfeit Helpline on 01782 238884.