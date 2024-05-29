USW Canada | Unity and Strength for Workers





May 29, 2024 Two of the largest unions in the province and the largest union at the University of Toronto are seeking to intervene in the university's injunction against demonstrations. The United Steelworkers (USW) and OPSEU/SEFPO are seeking intervenor status in the university's injunction application, which would allow administrators to end the protests. Unions are working together to protect freedom of expression and freedom of association for university workers. We will defend the right of workers to their freedom of expression. The university cannot deny workers or students their rights as outlined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms because they are inappropriate, said Myles Sullivan, Director of USW District 6 (Ontario and Atlantic region). We will protect the right to protest on public property, like the University of Toronto, and ensure that Charter rights are not violated. For us, the protest has the right to stay and the workers have the right to participate. The USW represents 10,000 workers at the University of Toronto as well as workers at other university campuses. University campuses are the very places where our community debates the most pressing issues of the day. Above all, it is where we find common ground, and if necessary, we disagree, but we do so without violence, said JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO. So to threaten to forcibly remove a peaceful encampment which is merely an expression of political opinion, where students and workers and other members of the University community are defending their Charter rights, is an abdication of the Universities the very reason for existence. A decision like this has the potential to threaten the Charter-protected right to freedom of association (Section 2(d)), so we take this very seriously indeed, Hornick concluded. OPSEU/SEFPO represents workers on the University of Toronto campus as well as workers on other university campuses and also represents workers on every public college campus in Ontario. For more information, please contact: Shannon Devine, USW Communications 416-938-4402 [email protected] Kim Johnston, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications 416 550 4665 [email protected] Share on Facebook



