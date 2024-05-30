International
Titan International, Inc. Reports intention to discuss amendment of shareholder agreement to allow US industrial partners to increase its ownership in the company
WEST CHICAGO, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Titan International, Inc . (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and highway products, today reported that its board of directors plans to discuss with its largest shareholder, American Industrial Partners ( “AIP”), a potential amendment to the parties' Stockholder Agreement to permit AIP to increase its ownership of TWI common stock in open market purchases.
Private equity funds managed by AIP own approximately 16.4% of TWI's outstanding shares, which were acquired as a result of TWI's acquisition of Carlstar Group, LLC, which closed on February 2024. In connection with that acquisition, AIP and TWI entered into the Stockholders Agreement, which (among other customary terms) includes: a standstill agreement under which AIP agreed not to purchase additional TWI shares without the Company's consent for the period of defined in the agreement; a voting agreement which requires AIP to vote in accordance with the board's recommendations to shareholders generally through TWI's 2025 annual meeting of shareholders; and a lock-up agreement under which AIP agreed not to dispose of its TWI stock for the period specified in the agreement. The terms of the stockholders' agreement have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on Titan's website at https://ir.titan-intl.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx.
Maurice N. Taylor Jr.Chairman of TWI's Board of Directors, stated, “The Board continues to focus on enhancing the Company's shareholder value over the long term. We are pleased to have AIP as a major shareholder of Titan due to our successful acquisition of Carlstar. We We greatly appreciate our company's support from AIP and the opportunity to engage with them to explore the possibility of amending the Shareholders' Agreement on terms acceptable to the board to enable AIP to increase their ownership position if they decide to do so.but our management team has a lot of experience in dealing with these market cycles and will make good and timely decisions.there is no company in the world better suited for wheels, tires and for meet the needs of our customers.
About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires, assemblies and off-highway products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally manufactures a wide range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, land/construction and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the “forward-looking statements” safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “ will ” “may”, “potential”, “may”, “will” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs regarding future developments and their likely effect on us. Although we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the control of Titan International, Inc. . . As a result, any of these assumptions may prove to be incorrect and forward-looking statements based on these assumptions may be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, anticipated or implied in or by forward-looking statements subject to a number of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; the effect of a recession on the Company and its customers and suppliers; changes in the Company's end-user markets in which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic and global economic or regulatory influences or otherwise; changes in the market, including new products and price changes by the Company's competitors; the company's ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; adverse results of legal proceedings; the Company's ability to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the Company's business and the industry in which it competes or any actions taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; operational efficiency levels; the effects of the Company's indebtedness and its compliance with its terms; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company's outstanding debt; adverse product liabilities and warranty claims; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties related to the countries in which the Company operates or does business; risks related to acquisitions, including difficulty in integrating operations and personnel, disruption of ongoing business and increased expenses; investment results; the effects of potential processes to explore various strategic transactions, including potential dispositions; fluctuations in currency translation; risks related to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to our manufacturing facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks related to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting and information systems; and the risks and other factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those reports. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or events future, or for any other reason, except as required by law.
SOURCE Titan International, Inc.
