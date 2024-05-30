Letter to the editor: A new chapter for International Women's Day Edmonds

Dear Editor,

Although it is the Greek philosopher Heraclitus who is credited with the idea that the only constant in life is change, it is a quote from Mother Teresa that sums up what comes next:

I alone cannot change the world, but I can throw a stone into the waters to create many ripples.

After six years, I am stepping down from directing the annual International Women's Day events in Edmonds. I have thoroughly enjoyed the friendships that were made, strengthened and/or repaired for the hundreds of participants who attended each year, it is time for new leadership to take over.

Whether it's someone taking over directly from me, or starting their own from scratch, I believe it would be great to get someone who is probably in the same place I was in 2019: relatively new to the area, looking create or strengthen community and want to find a fun way to bring people together. Either way, I hope the waves that have been created can continue.

Thank you to everyone who has made the past six EIWD events memorable and accessible for any community member who wants to attend. Individuals, small businesses, non-profits and community organizations alike. Everyone has contributed to its growth and success, even during the pandemic!

It has been a labor of love as well as my personal investment (time, talent, treasure) every year. It takes a village to make this happen, not always easy, but worth every minute.

Alicia Crank

Edmonds