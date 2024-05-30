Little League International names new President/CEO, effective 2025 | News, Sports, Jobs





For more than 40 years, Little League International has expanded and thrived under the dedicated leadership of Stephen D. Keener, who announced that he will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2024. Since that announcement, the Nominating Committee of the Little League International Board of Directors has been actively focused on the search to find the next leader who will shape the future of the organization. The board had several goals for the leadership successor: 1) an individual who values ​​Little League tradition, balanced with innovation and grassroots commitment; 2) a leader who can perform at an exceptionally high level, leading an experienced team to accelerate growth momentum; and 3) a visionary who can navigate the complexities of the youth sports landscape to strengthen the organization's respected leadership position in the future. On behalf of the League International Board of Directors, I am pleased to share with you that on Wednesday, May 29, we named Patrick Wilson as the next President and CEO of the organization, effective January 1, 2025. During his tenure, Pat has been instrumental in building the Little League organization we know today. He has built deep relationships with key stakeholders, including dedicated volunteers and community partners; he has passionately focused his efforts on expanding the program internationally; it has created access and opportunity through programming and grant support for underserved communities; and, among his many other accomplishments, he has implemented research-backed programmatic and operational changes to improve the safety and quality of play for youth athletes. Pat has risen through the ranks, holding key operational and organizational leadership roles during his tenure, including that of Tournament Director of the Little League International Tournament, including the Little League Baseball World Series. Named Chief Operating Officer in 2020, Pat has led the global team, a role in which he led the development of the organization's current strategic plan, focused on access, experience and retention, and he led the thoughtful expansion of the League of Legends World Series. Small tournaments to provide more opportunities for local and international baseball and softball programs to participate. Deeply committed to the organization and its values ​​of inclusion, integrity, community, teamwork and fun, Pat is a steadfast leader who believes in Little League's mission and its continued importance in shaping the lives of millions of children around the world. the world. As our staff and volunteers embark on the 2024 Little League International Tournament season, culminating in our World Series tournaments, the Board of Directors is confident that this summer will be one to remember. We look forward to celebrating Steve's achievements throughout 2024 and are excited to continue to support the future success of this organization under Pat Wilson's exemplary leadership for years to come. “During my years in Little League, I've had the opportunity to work with truly amazing people – both our professional staff and our volunteers – and see their dedication bring our program to life around the world. Some of the relationships I've been able to develop, including personal relationships, are ones I'm very proud of. Steve's presence in my career is something I am grateful for and it has had a lasting impact on me. I look forward to continuing to lead Little League's evolution toward tangibility to bring our values ​​to life – community, fun, inclusion, integrity and teamwork – and live them out as an entire organization in 2025 and beyond.” said Pat Wilson. Pat Wilson Biography: https://www.littleleague.org/downloads/official-little-league-biography-pat-wilson/ Today's latest news and more in your inbox

