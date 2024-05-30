Hundreds of Georgian NGOs vow to oppose foreign influence law | tidings





NGOs say they are ready to pay fines under Russian law, which no one will obey.

Hundreds of NGOs in Georgia have decided to challenge the country's controversial foreign influence law. In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, around 200 non-governmental organizations said they would not abide by the legislation, which has been criticized for mirroring Russian laws used to suppress dissent and threatening Georgia's ambitions to join with the European Union. The statement came a day after the country's parliament overrode a presidential veto of the law, whose passage has sparked weeks of mass protests. Opponents worry that, in addition to restricting the work of NGOs, the legislation will limit media freedom and hinder Georgia's chances of joining the EU. The law requires media, NGOs and other non-profit groups to register as pursuing the interests of a foreign power if they receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad. Russian law will not work in our country! It will remain a piece of paper, which no one will obey, says the statement of the NGOs. They claimed that, by passing the law on orders from Moscow, the Georgian authorities knowingly created a threat to the economy, international reputation, civil order and peace of our country. Our protest and struggle will continue until the repeal of this law! the statement continued. The government says the law is needed to stem damage from what it believes are foreign actors trying to destabilize the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million people. Many Georgian journalists and activists argue that its real purpose is to stigmatize them and limit debate ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for October. [The] The Russian law jeopardizes election monitoring, the statement said. But we, the civil organizations of Georgia, promise to protect the elections and votes of every citizen. The NGOs said they planned to help anyone affected by the law by paying fines and providing lawyers for those arrested. Failure to register by those required to do so will result in an initial fine of 25,000 laris (approximately $9,230). The authorities will also register the organization without seeking its approval. This registration will require the submission of a financial statement. Failure to do so will lead to a fine of 10,000 laris ($3,690). Any continued non-compliance found during an inspection the following month will result in a fine of 20,000 lari ($7,380). This penalty can then be repeated every month. Our lawyers will fight in domestic and international courts. We will collect money to pay each other the fines imposed on us for loving Georgia and fighting for freedom, the NGOs said in their statement.

