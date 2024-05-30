World Health Assembly adopts resolution on social participation





At the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, Member States adopted a RESOLUTION to implement, strengthen and support regular and meaningful social participation in health decision-making processes. Social participation, as defined by WHO, means empowering people, communities and civil society through inclusive participation in decision-making processes that affect health throughout the policy cycle and at all levels of the system. The resolution on social participation recalls and builds on related intergovernmental agreements that affirm the importance of social participation, including: participatory and inclusive health governance for universal health coverage (DHC) (Political Declaration on the High Level Meeting on QSUT 2023);

empowering people and communities as part of a primary health care approach (Declaration of Astana 2018);

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Goal 16.7 for responsible, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels (2015); AND

public, community and civil society participation for health equity (Rio Political Declaration on Social Determinants of Health 2011) Social participation is an important paradigm shift in global health that offers great potential for meeting the health needs of people, especially those in vulnerable or marginalized situations. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus / Director General of WHO The resolution acknowledges the instrumental role that social participation can have in fostering mutual respect and trust, making health systems more accountable, equitable and resilient. Way forward The implementation of the resolution includes the gathering of regular and sustainable participatory mechanisms; strengthening the capacities of the public sector and civil society for meaningful engagement; enabling equal, diverse and inclusive participation with a particular focus on promoting the voices of all those in vulnerable or marginalized situations; following the policies of receiving recommendations from participatory processes; the allocation of adequate and sustainable public sector resources; providing public policy and supportive legislative frameworks; and advancing research, monitoring and evaluation of the implementation and impacts of social participation. The resolution recognizes the important contribution of existing WHO technical guidance to this agenda, namely the publication of Voice, agency, empowerment – ​​social participation handbook for universal health coverage (2021), as well as WHO's efforts to engage systematically with civil society in its operations, through initiatives such as the Civil Society Commission and the Youth Council. WHO is ready to support Member States in the implementation of this resolution and to fulfill the clear requirements described in the resolution. These include advocating for regular and sustainable social participation as a means of reorienting health systems towards primary health care, thus accelerating progress towards OSH, health security and the health-related Sustainable Development Goals; developing technical guidelines and operational tools, as well as providing training and technical support to countries for social participation; documenting and sharing country experiences; facilitating regular sharing and exchange between countries; harmonization of technical support across WHO; and reporting to the Health Assembly every two years.

