Emory S. Land arrives in Darwin > US Pacific Fleet > News





The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS-39) arrived in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, for a regularly scheduled port visit, May 28. Darwin is the first port call of Emory S. Land's current deployment, which began on May 17. “We are excited to visit Darwin and work closely with our Australian partners,” said Captain Brent Spillner, the ship's commanding officer. “We already have a number of Royal Australian Navy sailors on board as part of the Personnel Exchange Program, but bringing the tender here allows us to work together on a unit-to-unit level and prove the interoperability needed to support each other's forces other around the globe. “ While in port, the crew will experience Australian culture in many ways. The ship's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Committee has organized a barramundi fishing trip, a trip to a saltwater crocodile harbor and park and visits to the Mindil Beach Sunset Market. “I hope sailors get a sense of the territory's culture and soak in the experiences and sights,” said Hull Chief Maintenance Officer Kristen Pacheco, a member of the ship's MWR committee. “Darwin is the part of the country that people tend to be most familiar with, which I think makes it a great starting point to set up.”

Sailors will also have the opportunity to participate in community relations events hosted by the ship's religious ministries team. Sailors will partner with a local university, attend a barbeque and basketball game with the local indigenous community within Malak, help clean up the community and support the annual Darwin Reconciliation Week. “I've only been in the Navy for two and a half years and this is my first deployment,” said engine repair firefighter Matthew Tejeda, assigned to the tender. “I'm excited to take pictures to show my family and take full advantage of this opportunity that few get to have.” Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the US 7th Fleet, the US Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, operating with allies and partners in maintaining a free and open Indo- Peaceful. Emory S. Land provides intermediate level expeditionary maintenance, services and logistics support for deployed submarines.

Guam is home to the US Navy's sole submarine tenders USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as the Los Angeles-class attack submarines. Submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services, and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the US Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements. For more information about USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit us at http://www.csp.navy.mil/emorysland/ or like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EmorySLand, or on Twitter @EmorySland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cpf.navy.mil/Newsroom/News/Article/3790717/tender-touchdown-emory-s-land-arrives-in-darwin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos