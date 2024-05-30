Secretary Austin's Tenth Trip to the Indo-Pacific Region > US Department of Defense > Release





Beginning May 29, 2024, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will travel to the Indo-Pacific region for the tenth time since taking office. His trip will come as the Department of Defense continues to strengthen US relationships with allies and partners to advance regional peace, stability and deterrence. The Secretary will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, meet with regional counterparts and deliver plenary remarks highlighting a new convergence of like-minded Indo-Pacific partners who share a vision for a region of free and open. He will also travel to Cambodia for meetings with senior officials after his first trip to the country as Defense Secretary in November 2022. Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris administration, the United States has delivered historic results in the Indo-Pacific by investing in regional capabilities, transforming US force posture, and connecting allies and partners. CONNECTION OF ALLIES AND PARTNERS The United States is joining together with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific to strengthen regional peace and security, including bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral efforts with: Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after launching a Defense Emerging Leaders Fellowship Program for young civilian and defense leaders in Southeast Asia.

after launching a Defense Emerging Leaders Fellowship Program for young civilian and defense leaders in Southeast Asia. Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) following the completion in 2023 of a multi-year trilateral exercise plan and the full activation of a real-time DPRK missile warning data exchange mechanism — two key outcomes announced at the August 2023 Camp David Summit.

following the completion in 2023 of a multi-year trilateral exercise plan and the full activation of a real-time DPRK missile warning data exchange mechanism — two key outcomes announced at the August 2023 Camp David Summit. Australia, Japan and the Philippines following the second-ever meeting of defense ministers from the four countries in May 2024, where they advanced their multilateral cooperation in support of a free, open, secure and prosperous region.

following the second-ever meeting of defense ministers from the four countries in May 2024, where they advanced their multilateral cooperation in support of a free, open, secure and prosperous region. AUKUS partners Australia and the United Kingdom following progress on advancing capabilities and implementing the Optimal Pathway for Australia to acquire conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

following progress on advancing capabilities and implementing the Optimal Pathway for Australia to acquire conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines. Freely Associated States following Congress's March 2024 passage of the Free Association Compact Amendments Act, which funded the economic aid at the heart of the Free Association Compacts in the 2040s and bolstered US defense ties with three vital Pacific Island partners.

following Congress's March 2024 passage of the Free Association Compact Amendments Act, which funded the economic aid at the heart of the Free Association Compacts in the 2040s and bolstered US defense ties with three vital Pacific Island partners. Allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region with combined operations that enhance interoperability, promote deterrence, and demonstrate joint resolve against coercive behavior, including: Exercise BALIKATAN with the Philippines which contained more than 16,000 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military, as well as Australian and French forces. Exercise SUPER GARUDA SHIELD with Indonesia and 17 other nations represented which featured more than 4,000 service members who participated in amphibious and airborne operations training as well as command and control simulation. Exercise COBRA GOLD with Thailand which included 4,500 US service members and participation from over 30 countries, including Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the ROK. Exercise FREEDOM SHIELD with ROK a large-scale combined field exercise that featured more than 18,000 combined US and ROK military forces and built combat readiness as well as interoperability between participating units.

with combined operations that enhance interoperability, promote deterrence, and demonstrate joint resolve against coercive behavior, including: TRANSFORMING THE US FORCE POSTURE Under President Biden's leadership, the United States has achieved historic achievements with allies and partners to make the posture of US forces in the Indo-Pacific region more mobile, distributed, resilient and lethal, including: Forward deploying the most advanced formation of the Marine Corps – a US Marine Corps Regiment – in Japan by 2025, significantly increasing credible combat deterrence.

– a US Marine Corps Regiment – in Japan by 2025, significantly increasing credible combat deterrence. Strengthening deterrence and increasing strategic asset rotations on the Korean Peninsula including visits by US air strike groups, port calls by US ballistic missile and US guided missile submarines, and the first landing of a nuclear-capable US B-52 on the Peninsula in decades.

including visits by US air strike groups, port calls by US ballistic missile and US guided missile submarines, and the first landing of a nuclear-capable US B-52 on the Peninsula in decades. Seeking more than $120 million in funding for infrastructure upgrades in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) countries throughout the Philippines through the President's Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request, following the February 2023 announcement by the United States and the Philippines that both countries would designate four new EDCA sites in strategic areas of the Philippines.

through the President's Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request, following the February 2023 announcement by the United States and the Philippines that both countries would designate four new EDCA sites in strategic areas of the Philippines. Launching a range of posture initiatives with Australia including more expeditionary visits by US submarines, increased rotations of US bombers and fighters, expanded naval and land force cooperation and continued upgrading of key bases in Australia.

including more expeditionary visits by US submarines, increased rotations of US bombers and fighters, expanded naval and land force cooperation and continued upgrading of key bases in Australia. Termination of Defense Cooperation Agreement with Papua New Guinea (PNG) that builds on decades of bilateral defense and security cooperation, strengthens the US-PNG relationship and enhances regional stability and security. INVESTMENT IN REGIONAL SKILLS The United States is deploying advanced military capabilities in the near term, developing long-term capabilities to maintain deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, and supporting allies and partners as they invest in their strength by: Proposing major investments in US military capabilities through the President's fiscal year 2025 budget request , including $61.2 billion for air power; $48.1 billion for marine energy; $33.7 billion for vital space capabilities; $14.5 billion for cyberspace activities; $4 billion to increase submarine production and availability rates; and $9.9 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which will invest in military buildup, logistics support operations, and ballistic missile defense activities.

, including $61.2 billion for air power; $48.1 billion for marine energy; $33.7 billion for vital space capabilities; $14.5 billion for cyberspace activities; $4 billion to increase submarine production and availability rates; and $9.9 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which will invest in military buildup, logistics support operations, and ballistic missile defense activities. Working closely with the Philippines to finalize a bilateral Security Sector Assistance Roadmap which will lead joint defense modernization investments that strengthen combined deterrence, improve the Philippines' capacity to resist coercion and enhance interoperability.

which will lead joint defense modernization investments that strengthen combined deterrence, improve the Philippines' capacity to resist coercion and enhance interoperability. Supporting Japan as it seeks to significantly increase its defense budget and acquire new capabilities — including counterattack — to strengthen regional deterrence.

— including counterattack — to strengthen regional deterrence. Modernizing the US-ROK alliance through bilateral consultations, exercises and the deployment of tools to strengthen peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

through bilateral consultations, exercises and the deployment of tools to strengthen peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond. Cooperation with India on defense industry and innovation through the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), co-production of weaponized combat vehicles and jet engines, and mid-voyage repairs of US ships.

through the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), co-production of weaponized combat vehicles and jet engines, and mid-voyage repairs of US ships. Delivering greater maritime transparency through the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA)which enhances partners' abilities to monitor and control their waters.

