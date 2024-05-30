How safe is volcanic tourism?

Getty Images Volcanoes around the world attract millions of visitors each year (Credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to volcano tourism, travelers tend to fall into two camps: those who stay clean and those who want to get close.

Volcano tourism has grown since British businessman Thomas Cook took the first group of visitors to see Mount Vesuvius in 1841. Today, millions of people flock to places like Iceland, Italy and Hawai'i to experience the explosive power of local volcanoes. There are also a growing number of ways for travelers to experience these natural formations, from a simple gROWTH IN Volcanoes National Park in Hawai'i for it rappelling at an active volcano on Vanuatu's Ambrym Island.

In Iceland, one of the most visited places in the country, Blue Lagoon spa, has r has recently been evacuated due to volcanic activity in the area, the fifth such eruption since December 2023. The spa, which is located just 5 km from the small fishing town of Grindavk where the eruption occurred, is heated by geothermal power thanks to its location in a lava field. Although there have been no reported deaths related to this eruption, several incidents of tourist deaths at other volcanoes have left many questioning the safety of volcano tourism as a whole.

In 2019, 22 people died and 25 were injured on a tourist expedition in Play it /White Island, a stratovolcano off the coast of New Zealand, when superheated steam erupted from the volcano, a tragedy explored in the 2022 Netflix documentary The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari. In 2023, one of the most active and popular volcanoes on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, Marap mountain killed 23 climbers and injured dozens more when it suddenly spewed superheated ash.

So is volcanic tourism safe? Fortunately for adventure travelers, experts say yes with some very important caveats.

Getty Images Volcanologists say volcano tourism is safe with proper planning and respect (Credit: Getty Images)

First, it's essential to do a little research ahead of time. “When people go to a volcano for volcano tourism, they really need to educate themselves,” says Matthew Patrick, a geologist at Hawaii Volcano Observatory. “Read what the restrictions are, what local authorities are doing to keep people out and keep people safe.” This includes checking local tourism websites for up-to-date safety information and signing up for text alerts when visiting national parks.

Next, if you're traveling to an active volcano, it's best to go with a reputable guide. While it is true that some places, such as the Acatenango volcano in Guatemala, allow tourists to visit on their own, a guided tour of active volcanoes is best from a safety perspective.

“Every volcano is different, so people need to be aware of that,” says Patrick. “Some volcanoes in Hawai'i, in years past, you could basically walk up to the lava flows with reasonable safety. But obviously, you wouldn't want to be that close to an erupting volcano.”

There may also be cultural considerations, such as in Volcanoes National Park. In the indigenous Hawaiian culture, volcanoes are considered living beings and eruptions are a time of deep cultural and spiritual significance. Scientists and visitors are asked to be as respectful as possible of the deep meaning that volcanoes have for this community. Precautions for respectful visiting include not interrupting the lava flow, not removing plants or rocks from the area, and not taking photos or videos of Native Hawaiians who may be praying near the area.

Predicting explosions within hours is not that difficult. But still sometimes they manage to surprise us Kristn Vogfjorin

Most tourist boards offer guidance on how best to visit local volcanoes responsibly if at all. In the wake of the latest Icelandic outbreak, the country's tourism website has one YOUR specifically dedicated to providing up-to-date information. Although evacuation measures are currently in place on the Reykjanes peninsula, where the explosions occurred, operations in the rest of the country are resuming as normal.

According to Kristn Vogfjor, head of Geoscience Research at Icelandic Meteorological Office, advances in predicting eruptions and other dangerous phenomena, such as toxic gas emissions associated with volcanoes, have made volcanic tourism much safer, not only in Iceland, but around the world. “We have been able to predict several eruptions in Iceland even since 2000,” says Vogfjor. “Predicting eruptions within hours is not that difficult. But still, sometimes they manage to surprise us.”

Not only do volcanologists now have the ability to predict the likelihood of activity in advance, but significant collaborations between scientists and local officials mean that many countries, such as Iceland and the US, have systems in place to relay this information directly to both locals and visitors in near real-time. .

“There is an automatic notification connected to one of the monitors that monitors seismicity,” explains Vogfjor. “So alarming [the authorities] that something will happen. When they arrive [certain] In levels, automated messages go to all phones in the area.” According to Vogfjor, in the event of an emergency these automated messages go in several languages ​​to every cell phone within range of the volcano, including those belonging to travelers.