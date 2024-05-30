Press release | Rakuten Group, Inc.

International
- May 21, 2024
- Rakuten's 'by R' project for Tokyo Fashion Award-winning MASU Paris Power Runway Show
-
- May 15, 2024
- Notice Regarding the Formulation of the Financial Sustainability Framework
-
- May 14, 2024
- Rakuten Group Q1 FY2024 Financial Results Highlights
-
- May 14, 2024
- The financial results of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 have been published
-
- May 10, 2024
- Rakuten and Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand sign MoU to promote Thai Products
-
- May 8, 2024
- Rakuten Rakuma eyes US market with eBay trial
-
- May 2, 2024
- Get ready to meet Okaimono Panda: Rakuten presents new anime series starring the lovable mascot
-
- April 30, 2024
- Announcement of financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary
-
- April 30, 2024
- Rakuten Ichiba empowers merchants with Rakuten AI for business operations
-
- April 25, 2024
- Notice regarding the completion of the purchase and cancellation of the JPY-denominated senior bonds
-
- April 19, 2024
- Rakuten and Accor Elevate Partnership Connecting Loyalty Points
-
- April 17, 2024
- Rakuten Travel offers car rental service for international visitors to Japan
-
- April 16, 2024
- The “Money Bridge” service that connects Rakuten Bank and Rakuten Securities accounts exceeds 5 million accounts
-
- April 16, 2024
- Rakuten Securities Exceeds 11 Million General Securities Client Accounts, the Largest Number of Non-Consolidated Securities Accounts in Japan
-
- April 12, 2024
- Issuance of stock options to the company's directors and executive officers and employees of the company's subsidiaries
-
- April 12, 2024
- Issuance of stock options as retirement compensation to directors of the company who concurrently serve as executive officers of the company
-
- April 11, 2024
- Rakuten Travel ignites the lust for adventure in Japan with inaugural on-site events in Singapore
-
- April 11, 2024
- Now in color: Bring your books to life with the new Kobo Libra Color and Kobo Clara Color ereaders
-
- April 11, 2024
- Rakuten Viber's new AI-powered feature summarizes group chats in an instant
-
- April 11, 2024
- Notice Regarding Determination of Issuance Terms for Private Placement of Japanese Yen Denominated Senior Notes Due 2029
-
- April 8, 2024
- Rakuten Mobile exceeds 6.5 million mobile operator service subscribers
-
- April 5, 2024
- The Rakuten Clutch Special Charity Fund is now accepting donations for the 2024 Taiwan earthquake
-
- April 4, 2024
- Notice Regarding Issuance of USD Senior Notes
-
- April 1, 2024
- (Progress of Discovery Matters) Notice of Completion of Company Demerger (Absorption-type Simplified Demerger) and Partial Transfer of Business through Transfer of Shares
-
- April 1, 2024
- Notice regarding the execution of a memorandum of understanding regarding the reorganization of Rakuten's FinTech business
-
- April 1, 2024
- Notice regarding media articles
-
- March 28, 2024
- Notice regarding change of personnel change
-
- March 28, 2024
- Overview of evaluation results for the effectiveness of the board of directors
-
- March 28, 2024
- Rakuten launches Inclusive Services initiative to develop services that embrace diversity, equality and inclusion
-
- March 21, 2024
- Rakuten releases large, high-performance open source language templates optimized for Japanese
-
- February 27, 2024
- Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation and Listing of Shares of Series 1 Bond Class
-
- February 27, 2024
- Notice regarding changes in unconsolidated financial results between FY2022 and FY2023
-
- February 27, 2024
- Rakuten Mobile partners with Nokia to deploy 'Platinum Band' mobile network radios across its network in Japan
-
- February 26, 2024
- Rakuten Symphony and Kyivstar sign letter of intent to deploy Open RAN to rebuild Ukraine's digital infrastructure
-
- February 26, 2024
- Rakuten Announces Results and Final Settlement of Cash Tender Offers for Old US Dollar Notes Due 2024
-
- February 26, 2024
- Rakuten and OpenAI Partner to Deliver Advanced AI Tools to Telecom
-
- February 15, 2024
- Rakuten to Power Fashion Show for Marimekko Through “by R” Project to Support Japanese Fashion Labels
-
- February 14, 2024
- Rakuten Group FY2023 and Q4 FY2023 Financial Results Highlights
-
- February 14, 2024
- Notice regarding changes in consolidated financial results between FY2022 and FY2023
-
- February 14, 2024
- The financial results of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023 have been published
-
- February 14, 2024
- Announcement of Excess Dividends (No Dividend Payment) and Shareholder Benefit Program for the 27th Fiscal Year (Change in Content)
-
- February 14, 2024
- Issuance of stock options to directors of the Company's subsidiaries and executive officers and employees of the Company and the Company's subsidiaries
-
- February 14, 2024
- Issuance of stock options as retirement compensation to the Company's executive officers
-
- February 13, 2024
- Rakuten Bank exceeds 15 million customer accounts
-
- February 8, 2024
- Rakuten Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers and Early Redemption Election
-
- February 6, 2024
- Rakuten Travel Strengthens Cooperation with IHG Hotels & Resorts, Announces MOU to Connect Member Loyalty Programs
-
- February 6, 2024
- Rakuten Symphony Announces Full-Scale Commercial Launch of Rakuten Drive Cloud File Storage Service in Japan
-
- February 5, 2024
- Rakuten, Shinto Tsushin, JTB Communication Design and Toppan named official marketing partners of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games
-
- January 31, 2024
- Notice regarding the division of the company (simplified absorption-type division) and the partial transfer of the business through the transfer of shares
-
- January 31, 2024
- Notice Regarding Determination of Issuance Terms for Senior Notes Denominated in USD
-
- January 30, 2024
- Rakuten announces increase in its cash tender offers
-
- January 30, 2024
- Announcement of financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary
-
- January 25, 2024
- Rakuten Announces Cash Tender Offers for Old US Dollar Notes Maturing 2024
-
- January 25, 2024
- Notice Regarding Issuance of USD-denominated Senior Notes and Purchases of USD-denominated Senior Notes and JPY-denominated Senior Notes
-
- January 16, 2024
- Issuance of stock options to directors of the Company's subsidiaries and executive officers and employees of the Company and the Company's subsidiaries
-
- January 15, 2024
- Rakuten expands commitment to Ukraine with a new office in Kiev
-
- January 10, 2024
- Notification of Impairment Losses, etc.
-
- January 10, 2024
- Notice of partial reversal of deferred tax assets
-
- January 4, 2024
- Rakuten Bank exceeds ten trillion yen in total deposit balance
