Press release | Rakuten Group, Inc.

  • May 21, 2024
    Rakuten's 'by R' project for Tokyo Fashion Award-winning MASU Paris Power Runway Show
  • May 15, 2024
    Notice Regarding the Formulation of the Financial Sustainability Framework
  • May 14, 2024
    Rakuten Group Q1 FY2024 Financial Results Highlights
  • May 14, 2024
    The financial results of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 have been published
  • May 10, 2024
    Rakuten and Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand sign MoU to promote Thai Products
  • May 8, 2024
    Rakuten Rakuma eyes US market with eBay trial
  • May 2, 2024
    Get ready to meet Okaimono Panda: Rakuten presents new anime series starring the lovable mascot
  • April 30, 2024
    Announcement of financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary
  • April 30, 2024
    Rakuten Ichiba empowers merchants with Rakuten AI for business operations
  • April 25, 2024
    Notice regarding the completion of the purchase and cancellation of the JPY-denominated senior bonds
  • April 19, 2024
    Rakuten and Accor Elevate Partnership Connecting Loyalty Points
  • April 17, 2024
    Rakuten Travel offers car rental service for international visitors to Japan
  • April 16, 2024
    The “Money Bridge” service that connects Rakuten Bank and Rakuten Securities accounts exceeds 5 million accounts
  • April 16, 2024
    Rakuten Securities Exceeds 11 Million General Securities Client Accounts, the Largest Number of Non-Consolidated Securities Accounts in Japan
  • April 12, 2024
    Issuance of stock options to the company's directors and executive officers and employees of the company's subsidiaries
  • April 12, 2024
    Issuance of stock options as retirement compensation to directors of the company who concurrently serve as executive officers of the company
  • April 11, 2024
    Rakuten Travel ignites the lust for adventure in Japan with inaugural on-site events in Singapore
  • April 11, 2024
    Now in color: Bring your books to life with the new Kobo Libra Color and Kobo Clara Color ereaders
  • April 11, 2024
    Rakuten Viber's new AI-powered feature summarizes group chats in an instant
  • April 11, 2024
    Notice Regarding Determination of Issuance Terms for Private Placement of Japanese Yen Denominated Senior Notes Due 2029
  • April 8, 2024
    Rakuten Mobile exceeds 6.5 million mobile operator service subscribers
  • April 5, 2024
    The Rakuten Clutch Special Charity Fund is now accepting donations for the 2024 Taiwan earthquake
  • April 4, 2024
    Notice Regarding Issuance of USD Senior Notes
  • April 1, 2024
    (Progress of Discovery Matters) Notice of Completion of Company Demerger (Absorption-type Simplified Demerger) and Partial Transfer of Business through Transfer of Shares
  • April 1, 2024
    Notice regarding the execution of a memorandum of understanding regarding the reorganization of Rakuten's FinTech business
  • April 1, 2024
    Notice regarding media articles
  • March 28, 2024
    Notice regarding change of personnel change
  • March 28, 2024
    Overview of evaluation results for the effectiveness of the board of directors
  • March 28, 2024
    Rakuten launches Inclusive Services initiative to develop services that embrace diversity, equality and inclusion
  • March 21, 2024
    Rakuten releases large, high-performance open source language templates optimized for Japanese
  • February 27, 2024
    Notice Regarding Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation and Listing of Shares of Series 1 Bond Class
  • February 27, 2024
    Notice regarding changes in unconsolidated financial results between FY2022 and FY2023
  • February 27, 2024
    Rakuten Mobile partners with Nokia to deploy 'Platinum Band' mobile network radios across its network in Japan
  • February 26, 2024
    Rakuten Symphony and Kyivstar sign letter of intent to deploy Open RAN to rebuild Ukraine's digital infrastructure
  • February 26, 2024
    Rakuten Announces Results and Final Settlement of Cash Tender Offers for Old US Dollar Notes Due 2024
  • February 26, 2024
    Rakuten and OpenAI Partner to Deliver Advanced AI Tools to Telecom
  • February 15, 2024
    Rakuten to Power Fashion Show for Marimekko Through “by R” Project to Support Japanese Fashion Labels
  • February 14, 2024
    Rakuten Group FY2023 and Q4 FY2023 Financial Results Highlights
  • February 14, 2024
    Notice regarding changes in consolidated financial results between FY2022 and FY2023
  • February 14, 2024
    The financial results of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023 have been published
  • February 14, 2024
    Announcement of Excess Dividends (No Dividend Payment) and Shareholder Benefit Program for the 27th Fiscal Year (Change in Content)
  • February 14, 2024
    Issuance of stock options to directors of the Company's subsidiaries and executive officers and employees of the Company and the Company's subsidiaries
  • February 14, 2024
    Issuance of stock options as retirement compensation to the Company's executive officers
  • February 13, 2024
    Rakuten Bank exceeds 15 million customer accounts
  • February 8, 2024
    Rakuten Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers and Early Redemption Election
  • February 6, 2024
    Rakuten Travel Strengthens Cooperation with IHG Hotels & Resorts, Announces MOU to Connect Member Loyalty Programs
  • February 6, 2024
    Rakuten Symphony Announces Full-Scale Commercial Launch of Rakuten Drive Cloud File Storage Service in Japan
  • February 5, 2024
    Rakuten, Shinto Tsushin, JTB Communication Design and Toppan named official marketing partners of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games
  • January 31, 2024
    Notice regarding the division of the company (simplified absorption-type division) and the partial transfer of the business through the transfer of shares
  • January 31, 2024
    Notice Regarding Determination of Issuance Terms for Senior Notes Denominated in USD
  • January 30, 2024
    Rakuten announces increase in its cash tender offers
  • January 30, 2024
    Announcement of financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary
  • January 25, 2024
    Rakuten Announces Cash Tender Offers for Old US Dollar Notes Maturing 2024
  • January 25, 2024
    Notice Regarding Issuance of USD-denominated Senior Notes and Purchases of USD-denominated Senior Notes and JPY-denominated Senior Notes
  • January 16, 2024
    Issuance of stock options to directors of the Company's subsidiaries and executive officers and employees of the Company and the Company's subsidiaries
  • January 15, 2024
    Rakuten expands commitment to Ukraine with a new office in Kiev
  • January 10, 2024
    Notification of Impairment Losses, etc.
  • January 10, 2024
    Notice of partial reversal of deferred tax assets
  • January 4, 2024
    Rakuten Bank exceeds ten trillion yen in total deposit balance


