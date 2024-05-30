Global entrepreneurs call for harnessing the power of innovation for the SDGs | News | SDG knowledge hub





The World Entrepreneur Investment Forum 2024 adopted aDeclaration calling on the international community to harness the power of entrepreneurship and innovation in pursuit of [SDGs]with a strong emphasis on the inclusion of women, youth, persons with disabilities and productive families in these efforts. of World Venture Investment Forum 2024 convened in Manama, Bahrain, from May 14-16. It was held under the theme, Achieving the SDGs Through Promoting Innovation and Economic Growth. According to one UN newsThe Manama Declaration recognizes the role of innovation in fostering the development of technologies and products that can help address socio-economic and environmental challenges. It calls on the international community to promote and exploit promising new sectors, [including the orange (creative) economy,] embrace digital transformation, including artificial intelligence [(AI)]and introducing smart agricultural practices that would create jobs and achieve economic development. The Declaration calls on governments, the private sector, academia, civil society, media and international organizations, as well as ecosystem operators, to collaborate to facilitate the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovative ventures towards achieving[SDGs] and the outlook towards 2050. It calls on all stakeholders to work together to promote entrepreneurship and innovation towards achieving the SDGs. The Manama Declaration will be presented to the UN General Assembly (UNGA). The discussions of the Forum were led by a multifaceted approach for promoting innovation and economic growth, which includes: promoting entrepreneurship as a driver of innovation; encouraging partnerships, collaboration and knowledge sharing; investment in research and development (R&D); and creating a Culture of Innovation. Calling on the Summit of the Future (SoF), UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres encouraging delegates to find ways to harness the power of entrepreneurship and innovation to make our world a better place for all people and the planet we share. The Forum sessions focused on: Building sustainable partnerships and creating a brighter future for Arab and African entrepreneurs;

favorable ecosystems for entrepreneurship and innovation;

Sustainable Smart Financial Inclusion;

Enriching lives and empowering dreams through a collaborative journey to economic independence and inclusive living; AND

Harnessing the power of nature for a sustainable future for the green and blue economy. Disruption and innovation, trade and innovation, the role of educational institutions in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, and harnessing agricultural technology for food security were also among the topics discussed. African Arab Entrepreneurs Investment Summit and a side event to promote economic independence and inclusive living for persons with disabilities and productive families was also collectedand the International Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (ICEI) was officially launched. The World Entrepreneurship Investment Forum is facilitated by the General Secretariat at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Office of Investment and Technology Promotion in Bahrain, in partnership with the League of Arab States, Bahrain's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Union of Arab Chambers, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and several local, regional and international partners. [UN News Story of 14 May] [UN News Story of 15 May] [UN News Story of 16 May]

