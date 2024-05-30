Joint statement for the 77th World Health Assembly





I have the honor to make this statement on behalf of 48 countries: Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

BE27 MS

Japan

Mexico

MOLDOVA

Monaco

New Zeland

Norway

North Macedonia

Panama

PERU

Philippines

Republic of Korea

South Africa

Switzerland

Thailand

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States We commend the progress WHO has made to strengthen its systems, policies and culture to prevent sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. The challenges have been great, but the sustained efforts so far and the high level of commitment in this area have shown that real change and real progress can be made. WHO has shown agility in its response, the ability to prioritize, the ability to self-reflect and a commitment to zero tolerance. We call on WHO to support this commitment and leadership. While great progress has been made, we – the WHO community – cannot afford to take our foot off the gas now. Efforts to provide cultural change, focus on prevention, prioritize PRSEAH in emergencies and support victim-survivors, all of these areas deserve further focus and effort. Creating an ethical culture that advances gender equality should be a clear goal. The work is not done. We recognize that embedding these changes takes time, especially changing behavior and culture, and especially in a large and complex organization such as WHO. We encourage sustainable funding and focus on PRSEAH's work in regional and country offices and particularly on responses to health emergencies. WHO must continue in this positive direction with high ambitions for success. We expect continued full commitment from senior management in promoting an organizational culture based on trust, and to ensure a safe and respectful workplace, free of any form of mistreatment and stigmatization of victim-survivors. We will follow these efforts closely and stand ready to continue to support WHO however we can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-for-77th-world-health-assembly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos