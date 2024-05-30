International
Never throw away batteries or vapors
Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire residents are being reminded to dispose of batteries safely and responsibly after seven fires involving bin lorries so far this year.
Lithium-ion batteries found in cellphones, vaporizers and power packs on electric bikes or scooters have all caused fires in the back of local garbage trucks since January, disrupting collection and putting crews and the public at risk. This has included recent fires breaking out in the back of lorries in Great Shelford, near Rose Crescent in central Cambridge and on the edge of Orchard Park / Kings Hedges.
When batteries are placed in a wheelie bin, they can be crushed or damaged in bin trucks, which can cause explosions and start fires.
Greater Cambridge Shared Waste a partnership between Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire district councils is now reminding residents to make sure they dispose of batteries correctly.
- Vapes should be returned to vape shops or large household recycling centers, such as those in Milton or Thriplow, for recycling.
- Larger batteries such as e-bike batteries, those from a mobile phone, laptop batteries or those that are attached to an appliance should also be sent to a household recycling
- Small household batteries can be placed in a small plastic bag, tied closed and left on top of any of your wheelie bins (green, black or blue) on collection day. Most common small portable household batteries can be placed in that plastic bag for collection on the edge, including AA and AAA, C and D and button cells. These used batteries are then recycled.
- Residents of flats with shared bins should not leave small household batteries in these but can instead take them to one of the many public battery collection points at chain stores, supermarkets, chemists and pumps gasoline, as well as those at recycling and household points. Recycling centers. Visit recyclenow.com to see all locations.
Greater Cambridge Shared Waste boss, Bode Esan, said: We were seeing an increasing number of fires in the back of our trucks, and most were caused by batteries being put into wheelie bins. The compaction process in the back of dump trucks can easily crush and rupture batteries that continue to ignite or even cause an explosion. Whenever a fire breaks out in the back of one of our trucks, our crews are put at risk as they must quickly find a safe place to unload recycling or debris to stop the fire engulfing the truck. Any members of the public around the vehicle are of course also at risk. We were extremely grateful to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue for their prompt assistance on many recent occasions, but we must all do our best to prevent their need. Small household batteries are easy to recycle at home: they can be placed in a small plastic bag, tied closed and left on top of any household wheelie bin on collection day. You can also leave batteries for recycling at supermarkets and other large stores. Larger batteries, such as e-bike batteries, should be sent to large household recycling centers, where vapors should also be collected for recycling.
Station Commander Gareth Boyd from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service added: We wholeheartedly support the message to dispose of batteries safely and not in household waste. We are seeing an increase across the county in waste collection truck fires and these fires can be easily prevented by residents and businesses disposing of batteries correctly and separately from household waste. If our crews are chasing these fires, it will delay us from attending a house fire or other emergency where someone's life may be in danger.
Greater Cambridge Common Waste collects recycling and waste from around 131,000 households across the city of Cambridge and South Cambridge.
To find out more about how to recycle batteries correctly, visit the Council's website.
