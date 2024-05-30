Prohibition notices have been sent to businesses by City of Edinburgh Council

The Council's Environmental Health Team has issued eight Prohibition Notices to businesses and practitioners in three countries who plan to carry out the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure.
There have been several serious incidents across the UK where customers have suffered sepsis and tissue necrosis after taking BBLs and it is for this reason that the Council has taken enforcement action.
The notices, issued last month, ban those involved from undertaking any BBL procedures within any premises or location within the City of Edinburgh local authority area until proof is provided that these procedures will be carried out by competent people and in hygienic surroundings . . If the practitioners involved do not comply with these notices, a report may be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for consideration by a Prosecution, where the offender may face imprisonment, a substantial fine, or both.
Cllr Neil Ross, convener of City of Edinburgh Council's Regulatory Committee, said:
Our Environmental Health Officers continue to carry out inspections of beauty businesses in the city where BBL may be carried out. If unsatisfactory standards are found, officers will not hesitate to take action to protect the public.
We are urging the public to be very careful when considering undergoing this type of cosmetic procedure as the risks to their health can be serious. We are also warning local aesthetic practitioners who are considering undergoing training in how to administer BBLs to think very carefully before doing so. Training may not reach the level of competence required to perform such high-risk procedures.
If anyone is concerned about a recent BBL procedure they have received, the Council is urging them to get in touch. Additionally, if anyone has recently had a BBL procedure performed on premises particularly in the Gorgie/Dalry area of the city, the Council would like them to contact the Environmental Health team. A Prohibition Notice has been issued to stop proceedings at this location in this area of the city, but the Council understands that some people may have already undergone a proceeding.
Members of the public can contact Environmental Health by telephone on 0131 200 2000 or by email [email protected]. If anyone is experiencing illness related to these procedures, they should seek immediate medical attention.
