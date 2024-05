Lighting up the darkness for the 80th anniversary of D-Day

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, let us commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a military operation that liberated northwestern Europe from Nazi occupation and changed the course of World War II. D-Day refers to the first day of the invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe by Allied forces, when troops from the UK, US, Canada and France attacked German forces on June 6, 1944. It was the largest naval, air and land military operation ever attempted, seeing over 5,000 ships and landing craft deploy more than 130,000 troops on five separate beaches in Normandy. Well, join communities around the world in paying tribute to all those brave men and women whose courage and sacrifice helped ensure the peace and freedom we enjoy today. Marking the occasion 8.45pm, Thursday 6th June, Hove Beacon, Kingsway, Hove, BN3 4LX Cadets from across the city will mark the occasion by forming a parade along the seafront, leading to Hove Beacon. The parade will coincide with lantern lighting ceremonies taking place across the country to celebrate the light of peace that has emerged from the darkness of war. The ceremony will be attended by the mayor, councillors, members of the Royal Sussex Regiment Veterans Association and veterans from the newly formed Brighton & Hove Veterans group. It is never forgotten Councilor Amanda Grimshaw, Armed Forces Council Champion, said: It is an honor to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a supreme achievement of strategy, skill, unity and courage that shaped the world as we know it today, and I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives and whose lives have been irrevocably changed. After 80 years, we must ensure that the bravery and extraordinary sacrifice of these men and women are never forgotten and that their hope for a better world and desire for freedom, peace and human rights continue to shine within future generations. I invite everyone to come celebrate the occasion with our cadets and learn about the wonderful opportunities cadets provide for our young people to engage, thrive and grow.

