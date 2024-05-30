International
Raise every voice is a song for peace | News, Sports, Jobs
As a Michigan native, I was unaware of the location of Loud Spring, PA until I read about the school administration's decision to remove the “Lift Every Voice and Sing” song due to community tension.
If that community is so backward as to reject the subject of this song, then it needs to wake up.
This song is about peace and all that it means to finally have it.
Since so many decisions are made after just reading the headline, never mind the facts, I've included the words that community opposes.
“Lift up every voice and sing,
Till earth and sky revive,
Ring with the harmonies of freedom;
Let our joy rise,
High as the listening heavens,
Let it ring loud like the rolling sea.
Sing a song of faith that the dark past has taught us,
Sing a song full of hope that the present has brought us;
Facing the rising sun of our new dawning day,
Let us march until victory is won.
The stony road we trod,
Throw away the chastisement,
It was felt in the days when unborn hope had died;
However, at a steady pace,
Don't let our legs get tired
Come to the land for which our fathers died.
We have come, on a road that has been watered with tears,
We have come, treading our way through the blood of the slain,
From the dark past,
“So far we stand last
Where the white glow of our bright star casts.
Lord of our weary years,
Lord of our silent tears,
You who have brought us here along the way;
You who have with Your power
He led us to the light,
Keep us on the road forever, please.
That our feet may not depart from the places, O our Lord, where we met you,
So that our hearts don't get drunk from the wine of the world, we forget;
In the shadow under Your hand,
Let's stay forever
True to our Lord,
True to our motherland.”
Need I say more?
Hal Jenkinson
Reedsville
|
Sources
2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/2024/05/lift-every-voice-is-song-about-peace/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hills' latest digital innovation is DTC
- Raise every voice is a song for peace | News, Sports, Jobs
- The US Geological Survey is upgrading the earthquake recorded near the Missouri-Arkansas state line Wednesday. a night
- PM Modi begins 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanniyakumari
- Actor Johnny Wactor died in my arms after shooting in downtown Los Angeles, colleague says – Daily News
- Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka: How do you become number 1 in the tennis world?
- Summer dresses at Nordstrom to flatter your figure
- How independent websites are dealing with the demise of Google traffic
- Singapore will host the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue
- Arriving in Lombok, Iriana Jokowi congratulates Aura, winner of regional language storytelling at national level 2024
- Superstar Singer 3: Divya Khosla predicts THIS contestant will make her Bollywood debut soon
- Indices extend losses following GDP revision, ahead of PCE data