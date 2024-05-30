Raise every voice is a song for peace | News, Sports, Jobs

As a Michigan native, I was unaware of the location of Loud Spring, PA until I read about the school administration's decision to remove the “Lift Every Voice and Sing” song due to community tension.

If that community is so backward as to reject the subject of this song, then it needs to wake up.

This song is about peace and all that it means to finally have it.

Since so many decisions are made after just reading the headline, never mind the facts, I've included the words that community opposes.

“Lift up every voice and sing,

Till earth and sky revive,

Ring with the harmonies of freedom;

Let our joy rise,

High as the listening heavens,

Let it ring loud like the rolling sea.

Sing a song of faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of hope that the present has brought us;

Facing the rising sun of our new dawning day,

Let us march until victory is won.

The stony road we trod,

Throw away the chastisement,

It was felt in the days when unborn hope had died;

However, at a steady pace,

Don't let our legs get tired

Come to the land for which our fathers died.

We have come, on a road that has been watered with tears,

We have come, treading our way through the blood of the slain,

From the dark past,

“So far we stand last

Where the white glow of our bright star casts.

Lord of our weary years,

Lord of our silent tears,

You who have brought us here along the way;

You who have with Your power

He led us to the light,

Keep us on the road forever, please.

That our feet may not depart from the places, O our Lord, where we met you,

So that our hearts don't get drunk from the wine of the world, we forget;

In the shadow under Your hand,

Let's stay forever

True to our Lord,

True to our motherland.”

Need I say more?

Hal Jenkinson

Reedsville