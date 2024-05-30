How Americans, Israelis view each other and the US role in the Israel-Hamas war

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a meeting at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 20, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

United States continues to support Israel in his fight against Hamas, but relations seem increasingly strained between two countries AND their leaders. The war also appears to have affected public opinion in both countries: Americans and Israelis now view each other's leaders more negatively than in the recent past, and other key views have also shifted.

Below, we examine American and Israeli public opinion in detail. This analysis is based on two Pew Research Center surveys of US adults, one conducted in February and one in early April, as well as a survey of Israeli adults conducted in March and early April.

Americans have less faith in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu than Israelis have in US President Joe Biden. Only 30% of American adults express some or a lot of confidence in Netanyahu, while about half (53%) have little or no confidence in him. Another 15% say they haven't heard of it.

By contrast, more than half of Israeli adults (57%) have some or a lot of confidence in Biden to do the right thing about world affairs, while 42% have little or no confidence in him.

Americans' views of Netanyahu have turned more negative over the past year. The percentage of Americans with little or no confidence in Netanyahu to do the right thing about world affairs has increased by 11 percentage points since March 2023 (42% then, 53% today).

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to have a negative view of Netanyahu. Roughly seven-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (71%) have little or no confidence in him, up from 56% in 2023. About a third of Republicans and GOP members (34%) now hold this view, up from 29 .% in 2023.

Israeli opinions of Biden have also become more negative. While 57% of Israelis express a lot or a little confidence in Biden, this is down from 68% last year. The portion of the Israelites who have no faith at all in Biden it has doubled, from 9% to 18%.

Israeli Jews and Arabs differ widely in their views of the US president: 66% of Jews have confidence in Biden, but only 21% of Arabs agree. Between the two groups, overall confidence in Biden is down 10 points since last year.

Older Israelis, as well as those in the ideological center or right, have more faith in Biden than younger, left-leaning Israelis.

The share of Israelis with a favorable opinion of the US has fallen. While a large majority of Israelis (77%) continue to view the US favorably, this is down 10 points from last year. This marks the lowest overall rating of the US in Israeli public opinion since 2011, based on our nearly two-decade trend.

Views of the US are significantly more positive among Israeli Jews (90%) than Arab Israelis (29%). They are also much more positive among Israelis who place themselves on the ideological right (85%) or center (84%) than on the left (55%).

Since last year, views of the US have deteriorated among most demographic groups in Israel, but especially among Arab Israelis and people on the ideological left.

Americans' views of Israelis people are generally positive, but far fewer express favorable views of Israelis government. In our recent US poll, we asked separately about views of the Israeli government and the Israeli people, rather than asking a single question about views of Israel. (Past research suggests that views of a country tend to fall somewhere between the views of its people and its government.)

In our poll last February, 64% of Americans had a favorable view of the Israeli people, while 41% expressed a favorable view of the Israeli government. Both of these numbers declined modestly from 2022. Views of the Israeli people have declined more among younger Americans than among older Americans.

Americans and Israelis are divided over whether Biden is favoring one side too much in the Israel-Hamas war. In our February poll, Americans were nearly evenly split on whether Biden was favoring the Israelis too much (22%), favoring the Palestinians too much (16%) or striking the right balance (21%). However, most of the entire 40% were not sure.

In Israel, 41% of adults say Biden is striking the right balance, but nearly the same percentages say the US president favors Israelis too much (27%) or favors the Palestinians too much (25%). Only 7% of Israelis are not sure or did not answer the question. (It is important to note that American respondents took the survey online and were given a clear Don't Know option. Israeli respondents, interviewed in person, were not. Previous research shows that providing a clear Don't Know option in online surveys is a better comparison to face-to-face survey data.)

In both the US and Israel, people on the ideological left are more likely than those on the right to say Biden is doing Israelis too much favor (in the US, ideology was measured as liberal, moderate and conservative).

In the US, Muslim Americans are much more likely than Jewish Americans to say Biden favors Israelis a lot (60% vs. 13%). In Israel, Arabs (86%) are more likely than Jews to say the same (86% vs. 11%). (In the US, we oversampled American Muslims and Jews, but did not have a sufficient sample size to analyze Arab Americans. For more details on sampling, read the How We Did It box.)

About seven in ten Israelis (72%) want to see the US play a major diplomatic role in resolving the Israel-Hamas war, but Americans are more divided. In the US, a majority of Americans (55%) also say the US should play a role in ending the war, but more favor a small role than a large one (35% vs. 20%). Another 27% want the US to play no role, a view shared by only 10% of Israelis.

Americans on the ideological left are more supportive of the US playing a major role than those on the center or right. In Israel, US involvement is widely popular across the ideological spectrum.

In the US, 45% of Jews think the US should play a major role in resolving the war, compared to 27% of Muslims. In Israel, Jews and Arabs generally support the US playing a major role (74% and 62%, respectively).

