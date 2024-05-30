2024 NCAA softball bracket: Women's College World Series results, schedule





The 2024 NCAA DI Women's Softball College World Series is here. The eight-team field consisting of (1) Texas, (2) Oklahoma, (4) Florida, (5) Oklahoma State, (6) UCLA, (8) Stanford, (10) Duke and (16) Alabama will compete in Oklahoma City beginning May 30. The initial championship bracket was announced on Sunday, May 12 at a selection show. The 2023 Women's College World Series Finals ended with Oklahoma defeating Florida State to win a third straight national championship. Below you can find all the information about the 2024 DI softball tournament. 2024 NCAA DI softball tournament bracket Click or tap here for the complete 2024 bracket|Take a closer look at the WCWS bracket 2024 Women's College World Series Schedule | May 30-June 6/7 All ET times. May 30 May 31 Game 5 : Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2, 19:00 | ESPN

: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2, 19:00 | ESPN Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs Loser Game 4, 21:30 | ESPN June 1 Game 7 : TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | A B C

: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | A B C Game 8: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN June 2 Game 9 : TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | A B C

: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. | A B C Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2 June 3 Game 11 : TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN

: TBD vs. TBD, noon | ESPN Game 12 (if necessary) : TBD vs. TBD, 2:30pm | ESPN

: TBD vs. TBD, 2:30pm | ESPN Game 13 : TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2

: TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 14 (if necessary): 21:30 | ESPN2 June 5 WCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs TBD, 8pm | ESPN June 6 Game 2 of the WCWS Finals: TBD vs TBD, 8pm | ESPN June 7 WCWS Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 8:00 p.m. | ESPN 2024 DI regional softball(May 17-19) *All Eastern times Austin Regional Austin, Texas Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Texas thrives Norman Regional Norman, Oklahoma Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Oklahoma advances Knoxville Regional Knoxville, Tennessee Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Tennessee advances Gainesville Regional Gainesville, Florida Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Florida thrives Stillwater Regional Stillwater, Oklahoma Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Oklahoma State thrives Los Angeles Regional Los Angeles, California Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 UCLA advances Columbia Regional Columbia, Missouri Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Missouri thrives Stanford Regional Stanford, California Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Stanford advances Baton Rouge Regional Baton Rouge, Louisiana Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 LSU advances Durham Regional Durham, North Carolina Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 The duke advances Athens Regional Athens, Georgia Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Georgia advances Fayetteville Regional Fayetteville, Arkansas Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Arizona advances Lafayette Regional Lafayette, Louisiana Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Baylor advances Tuscaloosa Regional Tuscaloosa, Alabama Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Alabama advances Tallahassee Regional Tallahassee, Florida Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 The state of Florida thrives Bryan-College Station Regional Bryan-College Station, Texas Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 Texas A&M advances 2024 DI softball Super Regionals schedule(May 23-25) *All Eastern times Austin Super Regional Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 2 Texas thrives Norman Super Regional Thursday, May 23

Friday, May 24 Oklahoma advances Knoxville Super Regional Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26 Alabama advances Gainesville Super Regional Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26 Florida thrives Stillwater Super Regional Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25 Oklahoma State thrives Los Angeles Super Regional Thursday, May 23

Friday, May 24 UCLA advances Columbia Super Regional Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26 The duke advances Stanford Super Regional Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26 Stanford advances 2024 NCAA DI Softball Tournament Schedule Here are the key dates for the 2024 NCAA DI Softball Tournament: How the championship works: Regionals in 16 countries are double elimination and are scheduled for May 16/17-19. The 16 winners advance to the super regionals and play a two-team, best-of-three series either May 23-25 ​​or May 24-26. The eight winners earn berths to the 2024 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. The WCWS begins on May 30 in a double-elimination format. The final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship starting June 5. How to Get Women's College World Series Tickets You canbuy WCWS 2024 tickets here.The Women's College World Series is played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. SoftballChampionship: Upcoming dates REGIONALS SUPER REGIONALS WCWS 2025 May 16-18 May 22-25 May 29 – June 6 2026 May 15-17 May 21-24 May 28 – June 5 2027 May 21-23 May 27-30 June 3-11 Women's College World Series Championship History Below is the complete, year-by-year history of the NCAA DI softball national championship since 1982. YEAR champion (record) coach outcome The candidate YOUR 2023 *Oklahoma (61-1) Patty Gasso 3-1 State of Florida Oklahoma City 2022 *Oklahoma (59-3) Patty Gasso 10-5 TEXAS Oklahoma City 2021 Oklahoma (56-4) Patty Gasso 5-1 State of Florida Oklahoma City 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — 2019 *UCLA (56-6) Kelly Inouye-Perez 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonnie Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwest Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *#UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, California. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, California. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Garman kumar 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb. * Indicates teams undefeated in final series. #-UCLA's 1995 national championship was later vacated by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/softball/article/2024-05-30/2024-ncaa-softball-bracket-womens-college-world-series-scores-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos