The National Archives hosts the NATO 75th anniversary event





By Pete Lewis | National Archives News WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, on May 28, the National Archives in Washington, DC, opened its doors to host a panel discussion with the Department of State on the importance of NATO. in the current time and age. Deputy Archivist of the United States William J. Bosanko gave the opening remarks and spoke about the excitement surrounding the NATO anniversary and the importance of record keeping like the NATO Treaty. Because of the anniversary, the treaty has been very popular, Bosanko said. It's a nice reminder of the importance of records. The panel discussion focused on why young people should be interested in NATO. Ambassador Yuri Kim, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs and Lucy Ferguson, Minister Counselor for Foreign Policy, Security and Development, Embassy of the United Kingdom, provided their perspectives. Journalist Nayyera Haq served as moderator. Participants included students from 15 middle schools, high schools and colleges. After the discussion portion of the event, a pre-recorded video message from the First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden played for the audience. Young people are one of the reasons why NATO is stronger than ever. You are the leaders of tomorrow and today, the guardians of this alliance, the dreamers of a better world, Biden said in her message. The future is not a distant finish line. We are building it every day. Stick to your dreams. Build your communities. Bring others along and together, we can create better tomorrows for all of us. of North Atlantic Treaty is on display for all visitors at the National Archives building in Washington, DC, until July 31. The National Archives is the nation's trusted record keeper, ensuring that important legal and historical documentation of the federal government is preserved for the life of the republic. These valuable records are publicly available, whether you want to look up your family history, need to prove a veteran's military service, or are researching a historical topic like NATO that interests you. Visit Catalog of the National Archives online to view archival holdings related to NATO, or to learn more about the billions of records in our holdings. See the National Archives Calendar of Events for information on upcoming events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.archives.gov/news/articles/nato-75th-anniversary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos