Plenary opening of the Conference of Small Island Developing States (SIDS-4).





On behalf of the United Nations Environment Programme, I wish to express my condolences to the government and people of Papua New Guinea for the tragedy and loss of life in the recent landslide. My thanks to Antigua and Barbuda for hosting this Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS). This meeting comes as the world faces a triple planetary crisis: the crisis of climate change, the crisis of nature and biodiversity loss, and the crisis of pollution and waste. This crisis is a threat to sustainable development. It is fundamentally unfair. Few nations have the resources to cushion the blow. Others suffer their full power. SIDS are in this last category. Climate change hits them hard from tropical cyclones to rising sea levels, which could wipe out some countries. Ecosystem degradation is much more significant in small, physically isolated places. In countries that rely on the oceans for fishing and tourism, pollution can spell disaster. SIDS are acting up. They have established marine protected areas. Restored habitats. Fostering sustainable blue economies. Guided comprehensive approaches to climate action. Antigua and Barbuda's SIDS agenda is another step forward. But the special circumstances facing SIDS mean that special support is required. UNEP's bid in response to the draft agenda will deploy our knowledge, tools and platforms in everything from Nature-based Solutions to catalyzing private sector finance available to SIDS. And the offer will build on existing work, with impact in three areas. One, Climate Adaptation, Resilience and Restoration. UNEP's climate change adaptation portfolio is investing over US$150 million, including 14 SIDS. This work, funded primarily by the GEF and GCF, focuses on nature-based solutions to adapt to high temperatures, sea level rise and coastal flooding. Early warning systems are critical, so UNEP works with partners in the Systematic Observations Funding Facility to close data gaps. The portfolio covers five Pacific SIDS. Regional seas conventions and action plans administered by UNEP, covering 22 SIDS, are supporting adaptation, including access to finance. Two, Pollution: Waste Management, Wastewater and Global Health Links. Taking a resource efficiency and circular economy approach to pollution, UNEP supports the distribution of over US$100 million for SIDS. In the Caribbean alone, UNEP is providing over $35.9 million in GEF funding to 14 SIDS. This work addresses wastewater, nutrients, chemicals and plastics, contributing to a total portfolio of $68.1 million in the region. Three, building more prosperous societies in harmony with nature UNEP is providing over US$75.6 million to build sustainable blue ocean economies for more prosperous societies. Jobs, tourism and sustainable fishing, low-hanging fruit for SIDS, are an important focus. We at UNEP are fully committed, through our strategy and the Multilateral Environmental Agreements we organize, to supporting SIDS in sustainable development. We look forward to expanding our work, in collaboration with SIDs, to meet the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda.

