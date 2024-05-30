The NS community hit hard by the fire plants symbolic trees

Two trees were planted in a park in a suburb outside Halifax on Wednesday as a symbol of the community's resilience after last year's wildfires.

About 80 residents and firefighters gathered at Timberlane Terrace Park in the Highland Park subdivision for the ceremony, one year after the fire engulfed 151 homes in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.

“We're all in this together,” Tricia Murray-d'Eon, who organized the event and lost her home, shouted to the crowd from a large cliff. “We've been through hell this year.

“I hope this case can mark a solid return to normalcy within our subdivision as we try to regroup and rebuild.”

Volunteer firefighters from Station 50 in Hammonds Plains, NS, spread dirt around the newly planted tree at Timberlane Trail Park. (Aly Thomson/CBC)

A large part of the community park was destroyed by fire and burnt trees were recently cleared as part of a project that saw softwood brought to a mill and turned into lumber.

People clapped and cheered under sunny skies as uniformed firefighters shoveled dirt onto the first tree, a Princeton gold maple donated by volunteers at Station 50 in Hammonds Plains.

The second tree, a red maple, was donated by Kara McCurdy, fire mitigation program manager at Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

McCurdy recently received an award from FireSmart British Columbia honoring women who have made significant contributions to fire resilience.

A banner was placed in front of the red maple tree. (Aly Thomson/CBC)

As part of the award, she was awarded $1,000 for a community project, which she donated to Highland Park, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

She noted that the Highland Park Ratepayers Association is taking steps to implement practices in the subdivision, such as vegetation management, to help reduce fire risk.

“A lot of the communities here along Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon are really coming back rebuilding and looking at what they can do in their community to make the forest more resilient and be able to live with the fire,” McCurdy said. . “Because this is going to be the future, we're going to have a lot more fires coming down the road.”

Kara McCurdy helps shovel dirt on the red maple tree she donated to Highland Park. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC)

Gregg White lost his home in the fire that broke out in the nearby Westwood Hills subdivision on May 28, 2023. He said Wednesday's event was an opportunity for residents to reconnect after being displaced while their homes were being rebuilt.

“It feels like a book about what started a year ago,” White said, standing next to the newly planted golden maple.

“We have probably 70 homes in this subdivision alone that were a total loss and it just destroyed our community and destroyed our lives and turned them upside down for what seems like an eternity.”

Onlookers were asked to raise their hands if they were directly affected by the fire. (Aly Thomson/CBC)

White moved back into his new home in January, something he attributes to his “Newfie attitude.” But the road to get there was not easy.

“It basically consumed our lives,” he said. “The phone didn't stop for the first three months.”

A “Nova Scotia Strong” flag will now fly proudly at the White residence, one of dozens of flags being distributed to people who lost their homes in Highland Park.

Tricia Murray-d'Eon, left, Gregg White, middle, and Kara McCurdy hold the Nova Scotia Strong banner that will be distributed to Highland Park residents who lost their homes and are rebuilding in the community. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC)

Timberlane Terrace Park is especially important to those who live nearby because the toll association spent years raising money to develop the mile-long trail that opened in 2020, only to lose a large swath of trees.

The two trees are just the first of many more to be planted there in the coming months.

Hardwoods and softwoods will soon hit the ground this fall as part of the Clean Foundation's Thriving Forests program.