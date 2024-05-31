World news in brief: Hunger grows in Haiti, aid to Gaza blocked, World Potato Day

World Food Program (WFP) distributed more than 74,000 hot meals to more than 15,000 displaced people in the besieged capital, Port-au-Prince, Stphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters at UN headquarters on Thursday. providing an update on ravaged by gangs. Caribbean nation.

In addition, some 2,400 children received mental health and psychosocial support from child protection experts, he said.

At the same time, humanitarian agencies provided information sessions to more than 4,000 people sheltering in places of displacement on such critical issues as gender-based violence, protection and sexual abuse.

Nearly 1.6 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity in Haiti, according to UN agencies.

The UN spokesman also reported that civilians in displacement sites in Port-au-Prince had received about 13 million liters of water from UN agencies, partners and Haiti's civil protection department since early March.

In the Artibonite region, Mr. Dujarric said WFP has provided cash assistance to over 13,000 people as part of its emergency activities and another 6,000 in the region have received food.

After the recent tornado in Bassin Bleu commune, which damaged more than 300 houses, WFP will also provide food to nearly 3,800 residents, he said.

Violence and blocked borders prevent aid from reaching Gaza

In Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Thursday that increased violence and blocked borders continued to limit aid access to the enclave where hundreds of thousands of people are in need.

Humanitarians are experiencing movement restrictions in border areas, which are causing delays in missions planned to collect resources from the Kerem Shalom crossing, the UN spokesman said.

We need the Israeli authorities to quickly facilitate access to the crossing so that aid workers can safely reach the crossing to receive supplies, he said. We also need safe and unhindered transit to deliver that aid at scale to people in need, wherever they might need it in Gaza.

Catastrophic levels of hunger

The UN and its humanitarian partners are doing everything they can to help civilians in Gaza, he said, adding that WFP is calling for the blocked borders in Gaza to be opened as it affects their ability to reach people in need.

Restricted access to southern parts of Gaza risks causing the same catastrophic levels of hunger seen in the north, and in central and southern Gaza, hunger levels are rapidly worsening, Mr. Dujarric said.

He said WFP reported that some commercial supplies have reached the enclave, but the high cost means many civilians cannot afford the goods.

Israel must stop its campaign against UNRWA

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWAwhich serves more than 5.9 million Palestinians in the region, said conditions are dire and in the past two days alone, more than 32,000 people have fled the fighting in Rafah.

In a guest essay published Thursday in New York TimesUNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini referred to unproven allegations Israel made earlier this year against the UN agency and efforts to limit its work in war-torn Gaza.

As I write this, our agency has verified that at least 192 UNRWA workers have been killed in Gaza, he said in the essay. More than 170 UNRWA facilities were damaged or destroyed. Schools run by UNRWA have been destroyed; approximately 450 displaced persons have been killed while sheltering inside UNRWA schools and other facilities.

He also said that since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, Israeli security forces have rounded up UNRWA personnel in Gaza who have alleged torture and ill-treatment while in custody in the Strip and in Israel.

Israeli officials are not only threatening the work of our staff and mission, they are also delegitimizing UNRWA, he wrote. Israel must stop its campaign against UNRWA.

First International Potato Day

It is the first in the world International Potato Dayand the topic is Harvesting diversity, nurturing hopewith a focus on the contribution of ancient vegetables to the lives of producers and consumers, as well as the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The General Assembly designated May 30 to pay tribute to the potato, an 8,000-year-old crop originating in the Andes mountains of South America, which is now a staple food consumed by about two-thirds of the world's population.

Climate-friendly and resistant to drought, cold and barren soils with wide adaptability, the potato contributes to food security, nutrition, livelihoods and employment of people in rural and urban areas around the world.

Main crop around the world

In fact, 159 countries grow potatoes and there are 5,000 varieties worldwide. Nearly 50 percent of the current crops produced are used as staple food or household vegetables.

Potatoes are a staple crop in a variety of farming systems globally, ranging from small farms producing heirloom varieties by hand in the Andes to large scale commercial and mechanized farms on different continents.

Building on the International Year of the Potato, marked in 2008, today's celebration also recognizes the role of small family farmers, a significant proportion of whom are women, in maintaining the broad spectrum of crop diversity, according to Food and Agriculture. Organization (FAO).

By 2030, total potato production is expected to increase by 112 percent of current harvests, reaching 750 million tons, of which more than half is projected to be produced in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

As communities around the world mark this day, the cultural and culinary dimensions of growing and consuming the crop, from pierogis to dum aloo, are also being celebrated.