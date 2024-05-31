International News from the ground: India





Business activity in India expanded strongly in May. Exports grew at a record pace along with the highest rate of job additions in nearly 18 years. The manufacturing PMI was 58.4, down slightly from April but still the highest in the world. Firms experienced a sharp increase in orders and increased their production accordingly. India now has some of the highest inventory levels in almost two decades. In April, the auto retail sector in India grew by 27%, which was attributed to stable fuel prices and new model launches by various companies. Sales of two-wheelers grew by 33%, cars by 16%, and commercial vehicles by 2% on a year-on-year basis. On the company side, April sales for Toyota rose by 32%, Hyundai by 9.5%, Suzuki by 5%, and Tata Motors by 11.5%. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the fiscal year 2023-2024, the Indian car market saw an increase in market consolidation. The top six passenger vehicle brands consisted of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Kia and Mahindra, accounting for 92.6% of domestic sales. During the year, India witnessed a significant increase in exports of electronic goods, reaching a remarkable value of $29.12 billion, an increase of 23.6% over the previous year. The United States, UAE, Netherlands, UK and Italy emerged as the top five export markets for Indian electronic goods. Smartphones are now India's fourth largest export, growing 42% to $15.6 billion. India is currently Apple's second largest iPhone manufacturing center outside of China. Apple makes about 15% of its global production in India. The number is expected to grow to 26% by 2026. In terms of value, total annual output has reached $14 billion with exports exceeding $10 billion. Some recently announced projects and investment news articles are listed below for your reference: Stellantis and Leapmotor announced a major global expansion, with Leapmotor set to enter the Indian market by the fourth quarter of 2024. The move is part of China-based Leapmotor Internationals broader strategy to bring affordable EV technology worldwide.

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to invest around $4.5 billion over the next three years to grow its auto business ($3.3 billion), farm business ($600 million) and services business ($600 million).

Mahindra Susten, the renewable energy arm of the Mahindra Group, plans to invest $2.5 billion over the next five years to develop a renewable energy portfolio reaching 5.5 GW.

TVS Motor Co. has a capital plan of $125 million for next year. The investment is earmarked for the introduction of a new range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers spanning the gas-powered and battery-powered segment.

Siemens Mobility is investing an undisclosed amount to set up a metro train manufacturing facility in Aurangabad. The facility, complementing the existing carriage manufacturing unit, will serve as an export hub for metro projects worldwide.

Kubota Escorts Ltd. plans to invest about $600 million over the next three to four years to set up a new manufacturing plant. The plant will double their domestic production of tractors to 340,000 units per year. The expansion will include the gradual creation of new lines of engines and construction equipment.

Dixon Technologies will manufacture Alphabet Inc's Google Pixel 8 high-end smartphones. in India. The initial batch of made-in-India phones will be available in September.

Israels EVR Motors, known for high density electric motors, has inaugurated the new green plant in Manesar, Haryana under its subsidiary, I.EVR Motors. This facility is the first manufacturing operation in India by the Israeli automobile firm. Want to try the Indian market? What better way to learn and generate leads than to attend the IMTEX 2025 show in January? AMT will host a US pavilion at the show. IMTEX is one of the largest manufacturing technology shows in Southeast Asia. Further details can be found here. Members interested in attending the event can apply for booth space using AMT cabin space application. Space is running out, so act fast. Feel free to contact me or my colleague Achilles Arbex at [email protected] for more information. For more information, please contact Arun Mahajan at [email protected].

