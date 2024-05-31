Amnesty International calls for the release of the Yemeni-Dutch citizen arbitrarily arrested in Saudi Arabia – JURIST





Amnesty International CALLED on Wednesday for the immediate release of Yemeni-Dutch citizen Fahd Ramadhan, who has been held without charge, legal representation or adequate medical care since November 20, 2023, by Saudi Arabian authorities. According to the human rights group, Ramadhan allegedly received a call from Saudi Arabia's Criminal Investigation Department to report to police two days after returning from the Netherlands, where he had been granted asylum protection since 2018. . He was arrested the same day without being given a reason or opportunity to contact a lawyer. According to ALQSTan independent non-governmental organization that protects human rights in Saudi Arabia Ramadani was arrested after private WhatsApp messages in which he criticized the crown prince were published. After being held incommunicado until January 1, 2024, Ramadan's family appointed a lawyer on his behalf. However, the Saudi authorities denied them the opportunity to meet. In a separate development, officials from the Dutch embassy in Riyadh were granted permission to visit Ramadan after he received Dutch citizenship at the end of March this year. Such arrest and detention is not new in Saudi Arabia, as has been reported many times by Amnesty International and other organizations. Amnesty said that in 2023, the authorities on target numerous individuals for exercising their right to freedom of expression, resulting in arbitrary detentions, extensive trials and disproportionately long prison terms or even death sentences. Amnesty further reported in October 2022, ten Egyptian Nubian men were jailed after what was described as a grossly unfair trial. Human Rights Watch documented a similar case in 2023 in which a man was sentenced to death based on his activity on Twitter and YouTube. Furthermore, the man was not allowed access to legal counsel for most of his detention.

