Walsall events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings





Published on

May 31, 2024

Print The Mayor of Walsall will lay a wreath to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, a key moment in the Second World War that marked the beginning of the liberation of France and Western Europe. This is one of a number of events taking place around the borough and the Mayor of Walsall will be laying a wreath on Thursday 6th June 2024 at the Darlaston War Memorial in Victoria Road, Darlaston. Organized by Darlaston Poppy Appeal, the service will start at 10.45am and will be attended by councilors and members of the Darlaston community. As we gather together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of this historic event, we honor the bravery and sacrifice of all those involved in the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944. “It is important to remember and reflect on this important moment in history and to honor the memory of those who served. D-Day was a pivotal moment in the Second World War and today we remember the brave men and women who served their country. Their courage and determination will never be forgotten and we are forever grateful for their service. A number of events are taking place in the municipality. The Royal British Legion in Bloxwich is holding an 80th D-Day anniversary event at All Saints Church in Bloxwich on Saturday 1st June 2024. There will be a memorial to all those who gave their lives at 10am :55 at Bloxwich Cenotaph followed by a community event from 11am to 5pm with music, games, children's 1940s fancy dress competition, face painting, raffle and refreshments. Streetly Community Library in Blackwood Road, Streetly, is marking the anniversary on Saturday 8 June 2024 from 10.30am to 3pm. Activities will include refreshments, a sing-along and face painting. 1940s costumes welcome. Short Heath Least We Forget CIC is holding a sponsored 10 mile walk on Saturday 15th June 2024 to commemorate the anniversary of the D-Day landings. Their walk to the bridge will be along the canal's towpaths and five routes will represent five Utah, Omaha, Juno, Gold and Sword landing beaches. Ends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://go.walsall.gov.uk/newsroom/walsall-events-commemorating-80th-anniversary-d-day-landings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos