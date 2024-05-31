First, OpenAI takes down influence operations linked to Russia, China and IsraelExBulletin

International
Online influence operations based in Russia, China, Iran and Israel are using artificial intelligence in their efforts to manipulate the public, according to a new report from OpenAI.
Bad actors have used OpenAIs tools, which include ChatGPT, to generate social media comments in multiple languages, create fake account names and bios, create cartoons and other images, and debug code.
OpenAI REPORT is the first of its kind from the company, which has rapidly become one of the leading players in AI. ChatGPT has gained more than 100 million users since its public launch in November 2022.
But while AI tools have helped the people behind influencer operations produce more content, make fewer mistakes and create the appearance of engagement with their posts, OpenAI says the operations it found didn't gain significant traction with real people either didn't reach large audiences. In some cases, the little authentic engagement their posts got was from users calling them out as fake.
These operations may be using new technology, but they're still struggling with the age-old problem of how to get people to fall for it, said Ben Nimmo, principal investigator in OpenAI's intelligence and investigations team.
This echoes Facebook owner Meta quarterly threat report published on Wednesday. Meta's report said some of the covert operations it recently took down used AI to generate images, video and text, but that the use of the latest technology has not affected the company's ability to thwart attempts to manipulate people.
The boom in generative artificial intelligence, which can quickly and easily produce realistic audio, video, images and text, is creating new avenues for fraud, deception and manipulation. In particular, the potential for AI fraud to disrupt elections is fueling fears as billions of people around the world head to the polls this year, including in the US, India and the European Union.
In the past three months, OpenAI suspended accounts associated with five covert influence operations, which it defines as attempted[s] to manipulate public opinion or influence political outcomes without revealing the identity or true intentions of the actors behind them.
This includes two operations known to social media companies and researchers: Russians Doppelganger and a widespread Chinese network called Spamouflage.
Doppelganger, which has been related to the Kremlin from the US Treasury Department, is known for spoofing legitimate news websites to undermine support for Ukraine. Spamouflage operates on a wide range of social media platforms and Internet forums, pushing pro-China messages and attacking critics of Beijing. Last year, Facebook owner Meta said Spamouflage was the largest covert influence operation ever busted and linked it to Chinese law enforcement.
Both Doppelganger and Spamouflage used OpenAI tools to generate comments in multiple languages that were posted across social media sites. The Russian network also used AI to translate articles from Russian into English and French and turn website articles into Facebook posts.
Spamouflage accounts used AI to debug code for a website targeting Chinese dissidents, analyze social media posts and research news and current events. Some posts from fake Spamouflage accounts only received replies from other fake accounts on the same network.
Another previously unreported Russian network banned by OpenAI focused its efforts on sending Telegram messages. He used OpenAI tools to debug the code for a program that automatically posted to Telegram and used AI to generate the comments his accounts posted on the app. Like Doppelganger, the operation's efforts were broadly aimed at undermining support for Ukraine through posts weighing on US and Moldovan politics.
Another campaign that OpenAI and Meta said they shut down in recent months was launched by a political marketing firm in Tel Aviv called Stoic. The fake accounts posed as Jewish students, African Americans and concerned citizens. They posted about the war in Gaza, praised the Israeli military and criticized the college's anti-Semitism and the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, according to Meta. The posts were aimed at audiences in the US, Canada and Israel. Meta banned Stoic from its platforms and sent the company a cease and desist letter.
OpenAI said the Israeli operation used AI to generate and edit articles and comments posted on Instagram, Facebook and X, as well as create fictitious personas and biographies for fake accounts. It also found some activity from the network targeting elections in India.
None of the OpenAI operations disrupted AI-generated content alone. This wasn't a case of ditching the human generation and switching to AI, but of blending the two, Nimmo said.
He said that while AI offers threat actors some benefits, including increasing the volume of what they can produce and improving translations across languages, it doesn't help them overcome the key challenge of distribution.
You can generate the content, but if you don't have the distribution systems to put it in front of people in a way that looks credible, then you're going to have a hard time getting it out there, Nimmo said. And really what we're seeing here is the dynamic of the game.
But companies like OpenAI must remain vigilant, he added. “This is no time for complacency. History shows that influence operations that spent years failing to get anywhere can suddenly explode if no one is looking for them.”
