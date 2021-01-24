Pandemic disruption of learning is an opportunity to reimagine, revitalize education

When education is interrupted, affects everyone, he said, and we all pay the price, emphasizing that education is the foundation for expanding opportunities, transforming economies, combating intolerance, protecting our planet and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Although this disruption has led to learning innovation, he said, it has also dashed hopes for a brighter future among populations in need.

Avoid the catastrophe of generations

With this in mind, the UN chief said that as the world continues to struggle with the pandemic, education as a fundamental right and a global public good must be defended to avoid a generational catastrophe.

Even before the pandemic, some 258 million children and adolescents were out of school, most of them girls. In fact, more than half of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries were not learning to read a simple text.

In 2021, we must seize all opportunities to reverse this situation. We must ensure complete replenishment of Global Partnership for Education fund and strengthen global education cooperation, the Secretary General explained.

We also need to step up our efforts to reimagine education training teachers, overcoming digital divide and rethinking curricula to equip students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in our rapidly changing world, he said, added: Let’s commit to promoting education for all today and every day.

Efforts at home

Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session UN General Assembly, congratulated all the teachers who have adapted their classrooms and undertaken distance learning classes to ensure continuity in education. He also applauded the parents, who have done their best to facilitate home learning.

Above all, I am thinking of all the students all over the world who are trying to learn at home, perhaps losing their friends, feeling frustrated or desperate for the future. Do not disappear. You will go through this difficult period and follow your dreams, said the President of the Assembly in a video message.

He said it was up to the UN Member States to ensure that this became a reality.

We need to take urgent action in this regard Decade of operation and delivery to invest in our education systems, including improving access to technology so that it can recover from this turbulent period, said Assembly President Bozkir.

He explained whether the UN and the wider international community will ensure inclusiveness and fairness quality education for all, we need to build resilient, inclusive education systems that allow all students to return to school.

To do this, we must meet the needs of those at risk of being left behind. Including children with disabilities and those living in conflict-affected areas, as well as the 11 million girls at risk of not re-entering the classroom.

Recover and Revitalize Education

UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will be hospitable an event on Monday, January 25, planned about three main segments: learning heroes, innovation and funding.

The agency says that as a new year begins, now is the time to increase international cooperation and solidarity to place lifelong learning and education at the center of recovery and transformation towards more inclusive, secure and sustainable societies.

In one concept note on this event, UNESCO says it is time to invest in better education systems everywhere in the reality of interdependence that the pandemic has made necessary, and to make education a tool to promote social justice, peace, respect for diversity, human rights and democratic values.