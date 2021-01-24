13 killed, 7 wounded in 5 hours of shootout in Maguindanao





COTABATO CITY, Maguindanao, Philippines At least 13 people were killed and seven others injured in a five-hour clash in Maguindanao after security forces tried to arrest members of a group linked to a group in the town of Sultan Kudarat on Saturday. string of murders. Police Major Esmael Madin, head of the Philippine National Police Crime Investigation and Investigation Group (CIDG) in Maguindanao, said a team of police and Marines were sent to arrest former Barangay Limbo chair Pendatun Adsis Talusan and five others for frustrated murder, robbery with murder, and double frustrated murder. Armed with arrest and search warrants, lawmakers continued to the Talusans residential complex near Limbo barangay hall where the fugitives were allegedly staying. The Talusans group was involved in a series of shooting incidents targeting police and the military, Madin said. They were supposed to serve the search warrant, but upon arrival in the area the suspects fired on the operative troops. Brigadier General Samuel Rodriguez, Bangsamoro Police Director, said Staff Sergeant Elenel Pido, a member of the Special Operations Force, was hit in the gunpowder saloon while law enforcement officers, backed by two armored personnel carriers , approached the Talusan complex across the country highway. Datu killed During the gun battle, four other police officers were also hit along with three civilians whose homes were near the Talusan complex. The injured officers were identified as Police Captain Ronillo R. Daligdig Jr., John Rey Aquino and Gyvard Bando Corporations, and Patrolman Cayl Jun Gonzales of the 4th Battalion of the Special Operations Police Force. But Talusan, a well-known date (chief of the tribe), and 11 of his comrades were also killed, although police can not yet determine whether the fatalities involved five other fugitives who were also subject to arrest warrants. Among those killed at the Talusan complex were two other dates, identified as Abdullah Kato Talusan and Bembi Talusan. Madin said the suspects were seized several firearms and ammunition, including five M-16 rifles, one M-14 rifle, one Barret sniper rifle, 45 and 9 mm caliber pistols. A police officer told a local radio station a new program that the close-quarters battle took place between civilian homes and the clash caused panic among residents who were stranded in the neighborhood as fighting continued. Trapped civilians Civilians who had been stranded since dawn after the area was declared safe by authorities and civilians were allowed to leave their homes. I thought we were going to die then, but we prayed to God to spare my family, said Reymond Blatas, a construction worker and father of three. We woke up from the series of fires, said another villager Claudio Castor. We quickly fell to cover [as] gunshots were very close to our house. Read Next

