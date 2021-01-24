Juan Guzmn Tapia, the judge who fought the Chilean dictator, dies at 81

Judge Guzmn, who was the son of a Chilean diplomat, said he and his conservative family celebrated in 1973 when Pinochet and his military supporters overthrew Salvador Allende, the socialist president of Chile, in a coup. It took years before Judge Guzmn realized the full extent of the terror that was subsequently unleashed by Pinochet, his secret police and other guards.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Judge Guzmn led an often dangerous legal campaign to redress the rampant human rights abuses that left thousands of Chileans dead.

He has become the iconic follower of justice in Chile the first judge to sue and began a legal process to bring Augusto Pinochet to justice for crimes against humanity both within Chile and elsewhere, said Kornbluh, who is the director of Chile Documentation Project in the National Security Archive.

Judge Guzmn, who became regional magistrate in the early 1970s, was an appellate court judge at the time Pinochet resigned from power in 1990. Pinochet held control of the military until 1998 and the country’s judicial system and mainstream media also in line with it.

After democratic rule returned to Chile in the 1990s, accounts began to emerge of systematic kidnappings, torture, and assassinations commissioned by Pinochets. Lawyers for the victims and their families filed lawsuits against Pinochet and Judge Guzmn was assigned to investigate the cases, becoming, in effect, a special prosecutor. (In the Chilean judicial system at the time, judges had investigative and prosecutorial authority, in addition to the role of presiding judge.)

Judge Guzmn was horrified by what he began to learn about his country.

Shortly after Pinochet took control in 1973, he launched a purge of Allende-linked local government officials known as the Death Caravan. Military squads arrived by helicopter, rounded up local officials and shot them. Their bodies were buried in remote places. Pinochet loyalists settled in their former offices.

Pinochet was also a central figure in a second wave of repression, called Operation Condor, which linked several military regimes in South America, reportedly with CIA support. Students, professors and dissidents were arrested and sometimes abducted, many of whom were never seen again. These people became known in Spanish as well missing, or the missing.

A Chilean Truth and Reconciliation Commission later documented 3,197 victims of extrajudicial executions or disappearances. A special commission estimated that there were more than 80,000 torture survivors. Against this background, Judge Guzmn assembled a team of detectives and forensic experts to investigate Chile’s bloody past.

I traversed Chile city by city to unite the macabre puzzle left behind, he wrote in one Memories of 2005. We found eyewitnesses, people who waited for decades for the judicial system to pay attention to what they had to say.

He interviewed relatives of people who disappeared and others who had been tortured. He found mass graves and secret prisons. He interviewed helicopter mechanics who described how the troops were loaded on military helicopters, then thrown into the Pacific Ocean, aggravated by parts of the railway track.

Judge Guzmn often brought reporters with him to document the horrific discoveries, which included skulls and skeletons dug out of the ground. Judges in the higher courts warned him as an advertiser, but he pressed ahead.

The deeper I went into my investigation into the crimes of dictatorship, he told the New York Times in 2006, the more I realized that people in Chile were either unaware or wanted to be unaware of those crimes.

Most human rights abuses occurred during the first five years of the Pinochets regime. He later issued a blanket amnesty to military and security officials for any crimes committed before 1978. After Pinochet lost the presidency in 1990, he was appointed a lifelong senator, which granted him immunity from prosecution.

Judge Guzmn was particularly concerned about the cases of people who had disappeared.

“I was convinced that the amnesty was not valid for the disappearances,” Judge Guzmn said in a 2008 documentary. Judge and General, directed by Elizabeth Farnsworth and Patricio Lanfranco Leverton. The bodies of the missing were never found, and so the crimes never ended. The crime was going on.

Another term used for disappearances was permanent abduction. In other words, if a criminal act had no clear solution, the crime was still ongoing, and the perpetrators could be brought to justice.

The Chilean Supreme Court agreed with Judge Guzmns’s theory. He brought his first indictments in 1999 and eventually sent dozens of Chilean officials to jail.

Pinochet, meanwhile, was taken into custody while visiting London in 1998 on the orders of a Spanish judge who demanded that the general trial be held for genocide, torture and other crimes against Spanish citizens in Chile.

Pinochet was never extradited to Spain, but after 17 months under house arrest in London he returned to Chile in March 2000, welcomed by his acclaimed supporters. Within 72 hours, Judge Guzmn filed documents to waive Pinochets legal immunity.

He filed charges against Pinochet, linking him to 75 murders in the Death Caravan and ordering him locked up under house arrest at his residence outside Santiago. The matter stalled when Pinochets’s lawyers argued that the old dictator had developed insanity and could not go to trial.

Judge Guzmn later revealed an interview Pinochet had given to a Spanish television station in Miami in November 2003 and asked a panel of psychiatrists and other experts to review it. In the TV interview, Pinochet appeared coherent, reasonable and completely without remorse.

After questioning Pinochet in person, Judge Guzmn ruled in December 2004 that the 89-year-old former dictator was competent to stand trial. Furthermore, he filed nine kidnapping charges against Pinochet and one aggravated murder, all related to Operation Condor. Other members of the Pinochets junta, including his secret police chief, were arrested.

Millions of dollars were later discovered in Pinochet-controlled offshore accounts, leading to additional charges of financial fraud. In the end, Judge Guzmn sued Pinochet three times, but the general never appeared in court.

Pinochet spent his last years in exile, repeatedly under house arrest and abandoned by his once loyal followers. He died in 2006 at the age of 91, with numerous cases still pending against him.

The important thing is what we leave to our children, Judge Guzmn said in 2006, and here they will be able to say, Look, here a dictator was tried.

Juan Salvador Guzmn Tapia was born on April 22, 1939, in the capital of El Salvador, San Salvador, where his father was serving as a diplomat. His father was also a poet, and his mother had studied theater and sculpture. Writers and artists were frequent guests at the family home.

Judge Guzmn spent his formative years, from 4 to 12, in San Francisco and Washington and was deeply influenced by his early exposure to American culture and constitutional principles.

He lived in Venezuela and Colombia before receiving a law degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. He studied at the University of Paris in the late 1960s and was fluent in English, French and Spanish.

Survivors include his wife of French descent, Ins Watine Dubrulle, and two daughters.

Judge Guzmn retired from the bench in 2005 and became dean of the law school at the Central University of Chile and later taught at other law schools, including the University of Pennsylvania. He spoke at length about the need to pursue justice against those responsible for human rights crimes, no matter how powerful they may be.