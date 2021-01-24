11 of the 22 Chinese miners trapped in the gold mine were rescued





Authorities have been raiding 22 people trapped underground in Qixia City, Shandong Province, since an explosion blocked their exit on Jan. 10.

The first miner was rescued Sunday morning around 11:13 a.m. local time and was in “extremely poor condition,” according to state-run Xinhua news wires. State broadcaster CCTV said he was taken to hospital.

10 others rose from a deeper part of the mine. At least one of them was injured, according to CCTV, but it is not clear how seriously.

A miner is believed to have died, according to state media

Authorities had previously said 10 people trapped in the mine room 600 meters (1,969 feet) underground were in contact with the outside world after rescue workers drilled a canal in a part of the mine and installed a telephone line. according to Xinhua . It is not yet clear if those 10 are among those who have been saved. Efforts have been underway to reach workers since the blast occurred about 240 meters (800 feet) from the mine entrance, but Chinese officials said Thursday that it could take 15 days to drill 70 tonnes of debris blocking many of the miners. . Food, medical supplies, blankets and batches of nutrient solution have been passed on to the 10 workers who have been deployed. They are in good physical and psychological condition, Xinhua reported. According to state media, rescue teams hope to rescue the miners through a 711-mm (28-inch) diameter passage. By noon Thursday, rescue crews had drilled 18 feet (59 feet) into the mine shaft, but heavy debris could have slowed efforts. Concern has grown for uncontacted miners. Some of the workers in the room are trying to help rescue teams find their missing colleagues using laser pointers and speakers, but they have received no response, Xinhua reported. Rescue crews have also drilled smaller canals in other sections of the mine and are lowering nutrient solutions and other means to detect breathing or movement, but no signs of life have been seen. Rescue workers reportedly first heard the sound of knocking from those trapped on Jan. 17, followed by the pulling of iron ropes. On Monday, miners were able to take a note for rescuers. Xinhua quoted the note as saying: “We are very exhausted and urgently need stomach medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory medicine and three people have high blood pressure.” Explosions and deaths are not uncommon in Chinese mines. In September, at least 16 workers in Southwest China died after being blocked underground in a coal mine and exposed to unsafe levels of carbon monoxide, state media reported. And in 2016, dozens of workers were confirmed dead afterwards a gas explosion at a coal mine in Chongqing City.

