Government to continue banning Chinese applications including Tiktok

The government has sent notices to Chinese applications, including Tiktok, that the order to block them will continue.

The notice was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing responses to blocked applications, according to a source who did not want to be identified.

When contacted, Tiktok confirmed that he had received a response from the government.

“We are evaluating the announcement and will respond accordingly. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the Government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We are constantly striving to comply with local and local laws and regulations. “We do our best to address any concerns that the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains our top priority,” said a TikTok spokesman.

The government had blocked 59 Chinese applications in June and 118 other applications, including PUBG mobile games, in September.

The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked applications under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act after learning that applications are involved in activities that undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, India’s defense, state security, and public order.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology claimed that the applications were “secretly stealing and transmitting user data in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India”, according to the executive order.

The United States also issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media applications TIK Tok AND WeChat to protect national security, weeks after India banned them, saying they were prejudiced against the country’s sovereignty, integrity and security.

The United States estimated that a number of Chinese related software applications automatically capture large amounts of information from millions of users in the United States, including personally identifiable, sensitive information and private information that would allow the Chinese Army and the Chinese Community Party to have access to the Personal and Owner Information of Americans.