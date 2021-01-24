Tse Chi Lop, one of the largest drug dealers in the world, arrested in Amsterdam





Canadian citizen Tse Chi Lop was arrested on Friday at Amsterdam Schipol International Airport, according to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), which has taken the lead in an extensive international investigation. Prior to his arrest, Tse was one of the most wanted fugitives in the world.

Authorities claim Tse, 57, is the leader of the Sam Gor Syndicate, arguably the largest drug trafficking operation in Asian history. Experts say he is in the same league with the infamous drug lords El Chapo and Pablo Escobar.

“The importance of Tse’s arrest cannot be underestimated. It’s big and (it’s) coming a long time,” said Jeremy Douglas, Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Southeast Asia and The Pacific.

The organization is accused of running a synthetic drug-producing empire in large parts of Myanmar’s police jungles, a civil war-torn region still under the control of various rival commanders and militias – conditions that make it easy to hide industrial – law enforcement operations of the scale of drug production. From there, Sam Gor has been able to supply large quantities of precursor chemicals, ingredients to make synthetic medicines, and then move them across the region to nearby markets in Bangkok, but also to more remote in Australia and Japan, law enforcement said. Sam Gor reportedly had operatives working across the globe, with players in South Korea, England, Canada and the United States, according to a conference for the union shared with CNN by an official with direct knowledge of the investigation. Documents described Sam Gor as a “triad-like network” – a reference to ethnic Chinese gangs operating in Asia and North America – but more mobile and dynamic. The group’s existence was discovered in 2016 after a Taiwanese drug trafficker was arrested in Yangon, Myanmar, the conference showed. Further police investigations revealed that the organization, as of 2018, had earned between $ 8 billion and $ 17.7 billion in illegal revenue annually, according to the conference. The organization uses poorly regulated casinos in Southeast Asia to launder a significant portion of this revenue. AFP said an arrest warrant had been issued for Tse in 2019 in connection with an operation targeting Sam Gor. “The union targeted Australia for several years, importing and distributing large quantities of illicit narcotics, laundering profits overseas and making a living from the proceeds of crime,” AFP said in a statement. Tse is suspected of directing his billion-dollar operation from Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia. But his name – or his existence – was not public knowledge until it was discovered from a Reuters investigation published in 2019 Dutch police spokesman Thomas Aling said Tse is expected to be extradited after appearing before a judge. Authorities in the Netherlands were unable to provide details about the legal proceedings and it was not clear whether Tse had a lawyer. This is not Tse’s first encounter with law enforcement. Tse pleaded guilty to aggravated drug charges in the United States in 2000 and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Details about the case are limited because it is still closed, but the source said he was released in 2006 and returned to Canada before moving to Hong Kong. While Douglas of the UNODC praised Tse’s arrest, he said more needs to be done to ensure that drug lords cannot take advantage of poor government oversight in areas in Myanmar and Laos. “As they remove union leadership issues, the conditions they effectively used in the region to do business remain unaddressed and the network remains in place,” he said. “A lot of difficult information will come out.”

