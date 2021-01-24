



RSPCA warns of ‘Major Dog Welfare Crisis’ following sharp rise in dogs sold online. The RSPCA has said it has responded to 5,955 reports of abandoned dogs since the pandemic began. One of the largest online pet markets in the UK, Pets4Homes, has recorded a 51% increase in demand for puppies since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 466,601 dogs have been advertised on the Pets4Homes website so far, with prices rising by an average of 131%. Veterinary Surgeon and RSPCA Ambassador Rory Cowlam expects to see an increase in the number of dogs being abandoned this year as a result. He said, quoting: “Abandonments will happen because people have taken puppies. They have pushed to get a dog for years and years, they are furiously surprised or are at home more and more and they think now is the right time get a dog. “ Mr Cowlam added that growing demand has also led to concerns “increasing dog theft and, unfortunately, growth in things like dog farming and irresponsible breeding”. The impact of ‘closed puppies’ will hit war centers already at war in the coming months as the number of people searching for puppies online in recent months increased by 650% and dog imports doubled. Experts are urging anyone considering getting a dog at the ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’ this year as new figures reveal that, during the block, Google searches for ‘Puppy next to me’ increased more than sixfold (650%) with 15,000 searches in July 2020 compared to 2,000 in January 2020. The figure was also five times higher than the same month last year (July 2019) and is still rising. And government figures show the number of licenses issued for the commercial import of dogs more than doubled from 5,964 (June – August 2019) to 12,733 for the same three-month period this year. Figures suggest that this increase in demand is fueling a worrying trend in puppy breeding and importation, which, if not purchased from a responsible breeder, is a potentially exploitative and harmful trade that can cause lifelong suffering for dogs. Thank you for taking the time to read this news article RSPCA warns of ‘Major Dog Welfare Crisis’ following the sharp rise in dogs sold online. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news, visit the Euro Weekly News homepage.







