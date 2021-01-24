



CRAMER, Christopher R. Christopher R. Cramer, born January 3, 1948 in Portsmouth, England, died peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021. His beloved wife, Nina was by his side. Cramer had been waging a bold battle with melanoma for several years. Cramer, 73, was a veteran journalist when he moved to Atlanta from the UK in 1996. Upon arriving in Atlanta, Cramer joined CNN International as Vice President-General and Managing Director. He retired from CNN International in 2007. While living in London, he was head of Newsgathering and sat on the BBC News and Current Affairs Management Board. Before moving to Atlanta, Cramer worked for the BBC for 25 years. He was highly regarded by all who knew him in a professional manner. Cramer was a founding board member of the International News Security Institute (INSI). He was a former President of INSI, a global organization dedicated to the safety of journalists. After retiring from CNN International, Cramer joined Thomas Reuter to continue working in the industry he loved. After 5 years, he transferred to the WSJ until 2017, when he finally retired. Over time at hand, he became heavily involved in the Sandy Springs community. The city in which Cramer lived and loved. He volunteered as a mentor to students at risk at Riverwood High School. He was proud of our city, our police department and the fire department, keeping them in his highest esteem. He took the Sandy Springs Police Citizen Patrol course and became a Sandy Springs Citizen Patrol Volunteer. He was a devoted husband and father. One time, he volunteered as a roommate at Galloway School, where his son Richard attends. He was quoted as saying, “Becoming a 6th grade room parent was the most challenging job he had ever had. Cramer was a giant among men. Anyone who was lucky enough to know him knew that he was a lonely, brilliant, tough person, with a funny laugh, charming and deeply caring. His passion was first and foremost his family, Journalism and Journalism, along with driving on the Chattahoochee River. The world has lost a champion for good, truth and what is right. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Chris Cramer survives his devout wife Nina, his 3 children Hannah, Richard and Nicolette, as well as his 3 siblings Ruth, Judy and James. A funeral service will be held Jan. 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. Sandy, 30328. Mr. Cramer’s service will be broadcast live globally and can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/503082628. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the International Institute for News Security, https://newssafety.org/home/







