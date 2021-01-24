International
The WA government begins the police recruitment process as the Liberals pledge millions for trade
The State government has launched a $ 1.8 million advertising campaign to recruit police officers following its budget commitment to add an additional 800 police officers if re-elected in March.
Main points:
- The $ 1.8 million advertising campaign is partly aimed at increasing diversity
- The recruitment campaign will take place over the next four years, with up to 400 officers being trained each year
- The opposition is promising to spend $ 100 million on trade if elected in March
WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan said he hoped the advertising campaign, Let’s Join Forces, would attract applicants “from across the state”.
“We want to make sure that the WA Police Force is diverse and experienced and has people from different age groups, different backgrounds and from different regions,” said Mr. McGowan.
The recruitment campaign will take place over the next four years, with up to 400 officers being trained each year.
The prime minister said people should “seriously consider” joining the force.
“I know from my time in the Navy that you create friendships and friendships that can support you in good times and bad,” said Mr. McGowan.
“It’s a very special thing to serve the community in this way and I encourage everyone who can, to put their hands up for a rewarding career.”
Campaigning for ‘moral courage’
Since the Government was elected in 2017, positions for 1,100 additional police officers have been funded.
Police Secretary Michelle Roberts said the advertising campaign was aimed at expanding the police force.
“We want to offer the opportunity to join the police force for everyone in the community,” she said.
Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he hoped the campaign would attract people with compatible values.
“The Let ‘s Join Forces campaign is truly marked by our values of duty, teamwork, integrity and care, so we want people with moral courage and we want people who reflect the community we serve,” he said.
Mr Dawson said the new recruits would be deployed across the state and spend at least six months in training.
“The police academy here in Joondalup will be very busy for the next four years,” he said.
Liberals promise millions to boost exports
Meanwhile, the Liberal Party WA is promising to spend $ 100 million on expanding the state’s international export markets if it wins office in the March election.
Announcing the proposed policy today at a Swan Valley winery, Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup said it was part of the party’s plan to create 200,000 jobs over the next five years.
Mr Kirkup said that given recent Australian trade tensions with China, it was important for WA to focus on building its relationship with other overseas markets in Asia, as well as with the UK and the United States.
“Importers are important to help ensure that WA businesses can expand their businesses beyond a single export market such as China,” he said.
The Liberals’ plan includes opening a U.S. trade office and raising funds for other major U.S. trade offices in countries such as Japan, South Korea, India and Indonesia.
Liberal Vice President and Member for Vasse in the south-west of the state, Libby Mettam, said the measures would particularly benefit the wine industry by opening the door to new trading markets for WA premium producers.
“It is critical to help diversify the wine industry,” she said.
“This fund will provide more trading markets for the industry, so more people can enjoy the amazing wines that Western Australia produces.”
